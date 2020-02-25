Andhra Pradesh’s law providing for quick trial and death penalty in rape cases is hardly the right solution

On the face of it, these appear to be sound proposals, aimed at strengthening safety and fast-tracking justice for women.

As the Centre begins vetting Andhra Pradesh’s Disha Bill to ensure that it doesn’t fall afoul of the Constitution or central/national laws, one hopes that the inefficiencies in the draft legislation, which serves only the cosmetic purpose of appeasing popular sentiment, will finally be recognised. The Bill, named after the female veterinarian raped and killed by four men in Hyderabad last year, provides for the disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and the death penalty for offences of rape. It also reduces the period for disposal of appeal cases related to rape cases against women and children from six months, as prescribed by the existing Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2018, to three months.

On the face of it, these appear to be sound proposals, aimed at strengthening safety and fast-tracking justice for women. However, it must be realised that rushing a trial in the manner that the Bill proposes to do makes a mockery of the both due process and the idea of deliberative justice. Moreover, while the Bill may show the state government to be taking steps to combat the age-old problem of women’s safety, it contains little to inspire faith in the possibility of ground-level change. To take but one instance, despite the spate of research proving that making the death penalty par for the course for rape offences is counterproductive to the end of deterring violence against women, the Bill proposes this. It falls, essentially, into the same trap as the legal prescriptions implemented in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder case—that is, of attempting (unsuccessfully) to avert popular backlash by finding shortcut solutions to what is a politicised, systemic problem. The Andhra Pradesh government as well as that at the Centre must recognise that without doubling up on grass-root level sensitisation on the subject of gender violence, no legislative step to stem it will be effective.