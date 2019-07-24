Andhra for Andhraites: Will spur similar demands in other states

Using a scaling factor of five, the number of out-of-state net migrants between 2001 and 2011 can be estimated to be over 55 million people, as per the CMM methodology.

The Jagan Reddy-led Andhra government cleared a Bill to reserve 75% of private-sector jobs for locals to keep an election promise, but out-of-state net migrants for work from the state in the 20-29 age cohort rose to 2.18 lakh in the 2001-11 period from 1.48 lakh in the previous decade. Clearly, Andhraites have moved out at a rapid pace in pursuit of work to other states that have been generous in accommodating them.

Using a new cohort-based migration metric (CMM), the Economic Survey for 2016-17 said the sum of all such migrants from “major sending states” between 2001 and 2011 touched 11.20 million, up from 5.86 million in the previous 10 years. As per Census 2001, the 20-29 age cohort constituted a fifth of all migrants who moved for economic reasons. Using a scaling factor of five, the number of out-of-state net migrants between 2001 and 2011 can be estimated to be over 55 million people, as per the CMM methodology.