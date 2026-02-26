By seeking deferment of a formal decision on his third term as chairman of Tata Sons—despite reportedly commanding majority board support—N Chandrasekaran may well have averted what could have escalated into a public rupture. In doing so, he appeared to place institutional calm above personal endorsement. That restraint deserves acknowledgment.

For his part, Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts that control 66% of Tata Sons, is entirely within his rights to seek safeguards or performance-linked conditions for any extension. It’s true that under Chandrasekaran’s tenure so far, Tata Group’s 15 largest listed companies almost doubled their revenue and more than doubled their profit, but it’s also a fact that debt is up by 83%—one of several sore points with the Tata Trusts chairman.

Performance vs. Accountability

Debate inside boardrooms is not a sin; healthy disagreement often sharpens strategy. The problem begins when differences spill into the public domain or create the impression of parallel power structures. That undercuts the very institutionalism the Tata group claims to embody. Its greatest strength has been its ability to outlive individual titans. That strength should not be squandered.

Cost of Uncertainty

Which is why the board must now decide—quickly. Deferment cannot become doctrine. Kicking the can down the road only amplifies factional energies, creating space for whisper campaigns, lobbying, and conditional bargaining. In conglomerates of this scale, uncertainty at the top cascades downward—operating company CEOs hesitate, strategic bets slow, and internal rivalries sharpen. The group has already witnessed the reputational cost of prolonged leadership conflict during the fallout with Cyrus Mistry.

Whatever one’s view of that episode, it demonstrated how swiftly boardroom disagreements can spill into courts and headlines. The lesson should have been clear: resolve leadership questions swiftly, transparently, and institutionally. For over a century, the Tata name has signified continuity and moral ballast in Indian capitalism. This is no ordinary conglomerate. Its operating companies—from Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel to Tata Motors—are sectoral anchors. Its capital allocation decisions influence suppliers, investors, pension funds, and policymakers. As the group executes capital-intensive bets in electric mobility, aviation, renewables, and semiconductors, clarity at the top is not optional; it is foundational.

Yet instead of a clean, time-bound decision, the conglomerate appears to be drifting into a zone of speculation and intrigue. Talk of boardroom quid pro quo arrangements—support traded for positions—sits uneasily with the Tata tradition. Whether overstated or not, even the perception that transactional politics is creeping into Bombay House is corrosive. Equally delicate is the succession chatter around Noel Tata and the possibility of his son, Neville Tata, being considered for the top job.

The Tata group is not a private fiefdom; it is a sprawling, quasi-institutional enterprise with public shareholders across multiple listed companies. Any perception that lineage, rather than leadership readiness, is shaping succession would vitiate the atmosphere and invite uncomfortable questions about merit and preparedness.

The longer the chairmanship question remains suspended, the more oxygen is supplied to narratives of internal deal-making and dynastic preference. Leadership certainty is strategic capital. It cannot be allowed to dissipate in boardroom brinkmanship. If resolution requires difficult conversations between the holding company, the operating companies, and the trusts, so be it. Leadership is tested precisely in such moments. For a conglomerate that has long insisted that institutions outlast individuals, the path is obvious: decide, disclose, and move forward. Anything less risks diminishing not just a chairman, but a legacy.