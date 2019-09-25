An Assembly type citizen-list can be problematic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The idea of having one multi-purpose card—home minister Amit Shah spoke of this possibility recently—that serves as a driving license, or a voter card, or a passport is an appealing one as it removes the hassles associated with multiple cards, and IDs. What is not clear, however, is whether a brand-new card is required since most of these functionalities can be acquired by linking the existing cards with an Aadhaar number, and making necessary changes in the law. So, if you can just type in your Aadhaar number where a form asks for a passport number, or a bank account, or an election ID, that will work just as well; in this case, each individual identity—ration card, driving licence, voter ID, etc—will be linked to Aadhaar, so the purpose will be achieved.

Some will argue that such Aadhaar linking is against the Supreme Court ruling, but this can be fixed by either approaching the court for direction, or by amending various Acts to allow for this. In any case, if a single card is to be made, and if some part of it—like the one that deals with PAN, or a Voter ID—is already Aadhaar-linked, all the others also get automatically linked. And, in any case, if frauds, and duplication have to be removed, Aadhaar is the most fool-proof solution there is right now.

What is worrying, however, is the possibility of an Assam-type citizenship card being built into this single multi-purpose card. There is little point in arguing that this is similar to the UPA’s National Population Register; it may or may not be, but now that we have the Assam experience in front of us, the government—with civil society’s inputs—needs to consider whether the exercise is worth the hardship, and what is to be done if millions are not able to prove their citizenship. An Election Commission ID is as close to a citizenship card as possible, but it is worth keeping in mind that a Voter ID is really just a proof of residence, and it is assumed the applicant is a citizen—if there is a complaint of a non-citizen getting a voter ID, that is investigated separately. If the identity card proposes to do that, there should be no problem, and it, essentially, just builds upon the Aadhaar database. But, if citizenship has to be proved, how is this to be done? Is proof of being ‘ordinarily resident’ in an area—the statements of two neighbours—enough to be considered proof of citizenship? If it is not, how do the millions of migrants that India has go around proving their citizenship? By going back to their villages during the enumeration exercise? The concern that intelligence agencies, and police forces have when it comes to illegal immigrants is genuine, but it is not clear a citizenship card is the way around it; also, this automatically presupposes terrorism is done only by illegal immigrants, and not by citizens, which may not necessarily be true. Either way, a considerable amount of public consultation should be done before any decision is finally taken.