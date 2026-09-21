By Harsh Pant

The new US-Denmark-Greenland security agreement marks an important, if uneasy, adjustment in the strategic balance in the Arctic. It expands the US military and investment-screening role in Greenland without altering the island’s formal constitutional status or transferring sovereignty. Announced by President Donald Trump last week, with formal signing expected at the UN General Assembly in New York, subject to parliamentary ratification, it brings an end, for now, to months of extraordinary tension triggered by his repeated suggestions that Washington should acquire or even seize Greenland.

The significance of the agreement lies less in any change in sovereignty than in the expansion of the US’ strategic access. Trump has described the arrangement as providing Washington “permanent control over security, and all other needs” through an “‘Infinite Life Agreement”, while insisting that it would come at no cost to the US. The reported provisions point towards a substantial strengthening of the American military position on the island. Washington would gain expanded rights to develop additional bases, maintain permanent access, and exercise broader basing and overflight privileges.

This is, however, an extension of existing architecture. The US already operates Pituffik Space Base under the 1951 Defense of Greenland Agreement, which provides Washington with broad, open-ended rights. What the new arrangement does is institutionalise and potentially widen that strategic footprint.

The agreement is equally significant for what it seeks to prevent. Non-NATO states — most obviously Russia and China — would be barred from establishing military bases or maintaining a military presence in Greenland, while sensitive investments would require US approval. The investment-screening provisions are particularly revealing. The emerging contest in the Arctic is not simply about military geography; it is also about control over infrastructure, critical minerals, and technological supply chains. Greenland’s mineral wealth, including rare earth elements, has acquired added importance as Western governments seek to reduce dependence on China which dominates rare-earth processing.

Yet, the agreement preserves political red lines — Danish sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark are reaffirmed, while Greenlanders’ right to self-determination remains intact. There is no transfer of territory or ownership; the Danish and Greenlandic leaders have presented the arrangement as a strengthening of Arctic and North Atlantic security rather than a surrender of sovereignty.

For Denmark, this distinction is critical. Copenhagen has avoided the far more destabilising possibility of a confrontation with its principal NATO ally over the territorial integrity of the kingdom. Its leaders had warned that the use of force by one NATO member against another would strike at the foundations of the alliance itself.

There are tangible advantages for Denmark. Greater US military engagement could strengthen the defence of the Arctic at a time when Denmark itself has been increasing defence spending and regional capabilities. Expanded US activity could also generate economic opportunities. But the arrangement comes with costs. Copenhagen and Nuuk will have less room for manoeuvre over certain categories of foreign investment, particularly where the US determines that Chinese or Russian involvement poses a strategic risk. More importantly, months of political pressure have left behind a degree of distrust that an agreement alone cannot easily remove.

Greenland’s position remains particularly delicate. The island, with a population of roughly 56,000, has an extraordinary strategic geography but limited political and economic capacity. Its location makes it critical for missile warning, North Atlantic sea lanes, and emerging Arctic shipping routes, while its mineral resources add an economic dimension to its strategic value. Greenlandic reactions to the agreement have combined relief at the de-escalation with continuing apprehension about the long-term consequences of a much larger American role.

The European implications are broader still. The episode exposed a fundamental vulnerability within NATO. US pressure on Denmark forced European governments to contemplate an extraordinary scenario where a NATO ally’s territory became the subject of coercive bargaining by NATO’s leading power.

The agreement provides a diplomatic off-ramp from that crisis. NATO can now focus on the more conventional objective of strengthening the defence of the High North and North Atlantic. But the damage to trust may prove more durable than the immediate dispute. European governments have already been moving towards greater defence capabilities and strategic autonomy, and the Greenland crisis reinforces the logic behind those efforts.

Thus, the agreement paradoxically strengthens NATO’s northern flank while highlighting the political vulnerabilities within the alliance. It demonstrates that expanded US access can become a mechanism for de-escalation, but it also shows the risks created when the territorial interests of allies become bargaining instruments in a broader strategic negotiation.

For the wider Arctic, the deal consolidates a Western security perimeter around one of the region’s most strategically key locations. It limits the space available for Chinese and Russian military or economic penetration while supporting US aims in missile defence and critical-mineral supply chains. At the same time, it is important not to exaggerate the immediate military threat posed by either Beijing or Moscow to Greenland itself. Before the crisis, many American and European officials saw limited direct military threats to the island. The more consequential competition has been over economic access, infrastructure, technology, and political influence.

Climate change makes the competition more pertinent. As the Arctic becomes more accessible, its sea routes, resources, and military geography are acquiring greater strategic significance. Greenland sits at the intersection of these trends. Its importance is unlikely to diminish regardless of which government is in power in Washington, Copenhagen, or Nuuk.

The agreement should be understood as a reconfiguration of Greenland’s strategic context. Trump obtains greater American leverage and a durable security role. Denmark retains sovereignty and Greenland its constitutional and self-determination framework.

The underlying lesson is more complicated. Great-power competition is increasingly spilling into spaces once seen as peripheral to mainstream geopolitics. The Arctic is no longer a geographical frontier; it is becoming a central arena in the contest over military access, critical minerals, infrastructure, and strategic influence.

Greenland will remain a test of resilience of the transatlantic order. The agreement’s longer-term significance will depend on how the new military access and investment-screening mechanisms are implemented, and on whether Denmark and Greenland conclude that their sovereignty is being strengthened by the deal or gradually constrained by it.

The writer is Vice President, Studies and Foreign Policy, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.