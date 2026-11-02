By Karan Taurani

India’s quick-commerce industry may be fighting the wrong battle. While platforms compete aggressively on delivery timelines, discounts, and dark-store expansion, the next phase of competition could be determined by something more fundamental: understanding consumer behaviour. Speed has driven adoption, but it is increasingly becoming a hygiene factor rather than a sustainable differentiator. Amazon’s entry into quick commerce brings an interesting alternative proposition, built around selection, trust, and an integrated shopping ecosystem. However, its success in e-commerce does not automatically guarantee success in quick commerce.

Does delivering in seven minutes instead of 10 change consumer behaviour? Beyond a certain threshold, the incremental benefit of faster delivery becomes negligible. Consumers ultimately care about product availability, convenience, and value.

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Amazon’s philosophy of obsessing over customers rather than competitors is relevant here. Its potential advantage lies in offering multiple shopping experiences within one application: instant delivery for essentials, hourly fulfilment for immediate requirements, and same- or next-day delivery for a much broader assortment. Rather than competing exclusively on delivery speed, Amazon could compete on the breadth of consumer needs it can fulfil. The question is whether consumers will value having everything in one application more than the specialised experience offered by dedicated quick-commerce platforms.

Traditional e-commerce purchases are often planned, researched, and compared across platforms. Quick-commerce purchases are frequently impulsive, immediate, and driven by specific consumption occasions. The distinction has significant implications for inventory planning. Success depends not merely on stocking a wide assortment but on accurately predicting what consumers want, at what time, and in which neighbourhood.

Amazon’s biggest challenge is not replicating its e-commerce infrastructure, but understanding the impulse-driven consumer with the precision that established quick-commerce platforms have developed. Quick commerce is a business of inventory productivity and fulfilment efficiency. Keeping inventory close to consumers reduces delivery distances, while predictive algorithms can optimise assortment based on demand patterns, purchase frequency, and consumption occasions. But technology alone can’t guarantee success. Dark stores need sufficient throughput, and newer locations may take 12-24 months to achieve breakeven or profitability.

Amazon’s mix of first-party inventory capabilities in food, fresh produce, and staples, alongside third-party marketplace participation, could offer flexibility in managing selection and inventory risk. So the critical metric is not how many dark stores a platform opens, but how well each store converts inventory into profitable transactions. Quick commerce is often viewed as a metropolitan phenomenon, given higher population density and shorter delivery distances. However, demand for everyday essentials is not restricted to metros. While lower density can increase last-mile distances, cheaper rentals and manpower costs could partially offset these disadvantages. The opportunity is meaningful, but expansion must be driven by local demand economics rather than an indiscriminate race for geographic presence.

Can Amazon translate its existing customer relationships into frequent, impulse-driven transactions? Can it anticipate hyperlocal demand without compromising inventory productivity? And can it deliver attractive unit economics while scaling? These questions remain unanswered. In my view, quick commerce willn’t necessarily be won by the fastest platform or the one with the largest dark-store network. It will be won by whoever understands consumer needs most accurately and fulfils them profitably.

The writer is EVP, Elara Capital.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.