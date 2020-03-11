Allahabad HC rightly chastises its anti-CAA “naming & shaming”

The UP government relied on a set of directions from the Supreme Court (SC) in 2009 on levying damages on vandals. (File image)

It was only a matter of time that the Uttar Pradesh government’s move to ‘name and shame’ those it blames for the vandalism during the December 2019 anti-CAA-NRC protests in the state—by erecting hoardings featuring their photos and addresses—invited strictures from the court. On Monday, the Allahabad High Court (HC), ordered the removal of the hoardings and tore into the state, saying “action of the State… is nothing but an unwarranted interference in privacy of people”.

Indeed, it was never clear why the UP government decided to publicise the information of people accused of vandalism, who had been asked to pay up damages or face seizure and liquidation of their property. The hoardings featured, among others, social activist Sadaf Jafar, and former IPS officer SR Darapuri. While the HC has chiefly relied on violation of privacy, the issue is also one of lack of adherence to any manner of due process before naming and shaming individuals.

The UP government relied on a set of directions from the Supreme Court (SC) in 2009 on levying damages on vandals. The HC maintained that while the recovery of damages itself was not in question, there is no legal provision for the state to “encroach privacy of a person” in the manner it did. The HC also spoke of how the Criminal Procedure Code allows the publication of details of an accused only when this aids the apprehension of a fugitive. Citing the SC’s Puttaswamy judgment, which laid down the “legitimate aim” test for any action of the state that violates an individual’s right to privacy, the HC rightly termed UP’s action a violation since the people the state government blames were “in no manner… fugitive.” Against the state’s submission that the action was meant to be a deterrent, the HC invoked the test of proportionality, remarking on the fact that the state failed to satisfactorily answer why it chose to publish the details of the anti-CAA-NRC protesters accused of vandalism while there were lakhs of people in the state who were accused of far more serious crimes whose details weren’t put before the public. To be sure, there is a fair case to be made for ‘naming and shaming’. Indeed, this, many argue, could help curb willful default of loan repayments, and tax evasion. But, even if this is to be done, it can’t be at the whim of the authorities—default/evasion has to be proven before details are made public. In the present instance, UP seems to have acted on the basis of videos of the protests. While there is the danger of the videos presenting only one side of the narrative, it is also not clear if the state has done everything that conclusively establishes the identity of the protesters—for instance, video forensics.

If the HC saw the action as “undemocratic functioning of government agencies” and a “colorable exercise of powers by the Executive”, the state government has only itself to blame, given the way it has handled anti-CAA-NRC protests. Against the backdrop of polarisation on CAA-NRC, the publishing of details of the protesters, including Darapuri and Jafar, who have insisted on keeping the protests democratic, the state government’s action was reckless, given how it endangered the safety and security of the protests. The HC stricture should help the state government rethink its engagement with the protest and the discontent.