Air Pollution menace: Delhi-based start-up designs 40 feet tall purifier; read details

A Delhi-based start-up has designed a 40-feet-tall purifier which it claims could provide clean air to 75,000 people living in the three-kilometre radius around it. The purifier measures 40 feet in height and 20 feet on each side. It will have the capacity to clean 32 million cubic metres of air per day. The air will be purified by using the highly effective H14 grade highly effective particulate arrestance (HEPA) filter which can clean up to 99.99% of the particulate matter present in the air in conjunction with a pre-filter and activated carbon. The device will run on energy generated via solar panels and will be made with materials sourced locally. Puri noted that the tower can be completed within four months of getting it sanctioned from the authorities. The expected price range of the purifier would be between Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 2 crore per tower, making it not only cheaper than existing devices being used in other parts of the world, which cost upwards of Rs 2 crore, it is also more efficient and cleans up to three times more volume of air.

Particulate matter, especially PM 2.5 and PM 10, continue to be a major pollution concern. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee reports that PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels at many localities across Delhi crossed 200 and 500 µg/m3 respectively on Saturday morning as against the national standards of 60 and 100 µg/m3, representing a major health hazard. Delhi authorities have stepped up episodic efforts to combat pollution which include measures like halting construction activities and regulating traffic, besides the closure of all stone crushers and hot mix plants generating dust pollution. The purifying tower, although a great and necessary invention, is also not the permanent solution to cleaning the air of Delhi and surrounding areas, when improper crop growth pattern and public transport policies are being followed. The tower is again likely to only bring short-term relief.