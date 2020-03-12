Aiding Theft: Don’t worry too much about aid being diverted in some cases

on average, 5-7.5% of the total aid given to countries finds its way into bank deposits in various safe haven countries and Switzerland.

If under a fourth of the total pro-poor spending of the government of India, to use the late Rajiv Gandhi’s statement, reached the intended beneficiaries, it is hardly surprising that there are significant leakages in foreign aid as well. Bloomberg columnist Noah Smith cites a World Bank paper by Andersen, Johannesen, and Rijkers that says, on average, 5-7.5% of the total aid given to countries finds its way into bank deposits in various safe haven countries and Switzerland; at around $160 bn in 2017, global aid has never been higher than it is today. While the evidence comes as a shot in the arm for the anti-aid group headed by US President Donald Trump, Smith mentions the rumours that—since the findings of the study, in a sense, threaten the World Bank’s core functions—officials in the Bank tried to block the publication of the paper, and that prompted the organisation’s chief economist, Penny Goldberg, to resign.

While the analysis finds that the extent of leakages rise if aid levels increase—as a share of the country’s GDP—it shows that the levels fall in case the aid-recipient is a democracy, or if it has a better developed financial system. It is not clear, though, whether this analysis—interesting as it may be—is of any practical use since donors can hardly insist a country become a democracy before aid is given, or that its financial systems be better developed. In any case, India had fairly large leakages—before it started using Aadhaar to target genuine beneficiaries—even though it is a democracy, and has a reasonably well-developed financial system.

There are, of course, some obvious solutions. If the aid is tied to building of infrastructure, for instance, this will lower the ability to siphon off funds, particularly if there are strong checks on the funds-flows. Smith discusses the possibility of more FDI instead of aid; while that is clearly a good idea, it is not clear that firms would want to invest in poor countries where, more often than not, getting the necessary government permissions remains a big problem. Better trade deals—duty-free access to imports from certain countries—would certainly be preferable since duty-free access to, for instance, exports of handicrafts or textiles/readymade garments would even stimulate the local economy and offer little scope for siphoning off benefits; indeed, that has been a regular demand of development economists. But, keep in mind that a 5-7.5% leakage isn’t really that much provided that the remaining aid actually delivers the necessary benefits to the target population. What is worrying, however, is that the non-diverted aid is often not spent well, and is, more often than not, nowhere near what is required.