By Sukamal Banerjee

In just a short period, the conversation around AI has shifted dramatically. What began with excitement about models and benchmarks quickly moved to deployment through copilots, workflow tools, industry solutions, and enterprise partnerships. More recently, the focus has been on scaling adoption. But as AI matures, a more important question is emerging: where should intelligence actually be applied, and to what end?

The next phase of AI will not be defined by implementation alone. It will be shaped by a deeper understanding of how intelligence, people, and economics interact within complex systems.

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Systems matter more than use cases

Many organisations assume that AI adoption follows a straightforward path: identify a use case, select a technology, and implement it. In reality, the harder challenge is understanding the system itself. Before introducing AI, leaders must determine where intelligence genuinely adds value, what problem is being solved, and whether transformation is warranted in the first place.

The most valuable role in the AI ecosystem may not belong to the provider of a model or even the implementer. It may belong to those who understand workflows deeply enough to redesign them. As AI becomes embedded in business operations, competitive advantage increasingly lies in shaping how work gets done rather than simply automating existing processes.

This is particularly true in environments where outcomes depend on more than software. Across industries, significant value resides in system architecture, operational expertise, compliance, validation, integration, lifecycle management, and domain knowledge. Success often depends less on generating outputs and more on understanding consequences.

That is why AI should not be viewed as just another tool. Unlike most technologies, it can generate new outputs, reshape workflows, and alter the economics of expertise at remarkable speed. Its introduction changes the surrounding system, making governance, accountability, and context just as important as technical capability.

The future of talent

AI is also reshaping how organisations think about talent. Discussions often focus on whether organisational structures will become flatter or more specialised, but the more meaningful shift concerns the distribution of work and responsibility.

Experienced professionals will remain essential because judgment cannot be automated. Defining problems, setting constraints, evaluating trade-offs, and determining what success looks like will continue to require human expertise. At the same time, AI is enabling less-experienced professionals to perform tasks that previously required many more years of experience.

The challenge lies in the middle, where roles, metrics, and expectations are likely to evolve most rapidly. Organisations that thrive will be those that develop adaptability as a core capability rather than treating it as a by-product of technology investments.

Importantly, accountability remains human. AI can summarize, simulate, recommend, and generate, but it does not own the consequences of decisions. In industries where outcomes carry operational, financial, legal, or safety implications, authority must remain with the people responsible for the result. The goal is not to replace judgment, but to elevate it to where it matters most.

Economics must lead to adoption

The third factor is economics. As AI capabilities improve and infrastructure costs decline, it becomes tempting to assume that adoption is always justified. But technical feasibility alone does not create business value. An AI initiative can work perfectly in theory and still fail commercially if the economics are not compelling.

Organisations need to evaluate opportunities through a broader lens that considers operational realities, lifecycle impacts, compliance requirements, maintenance implications, and long-term return on investment. The question should not simply be, “Can AI do this?” It should also be, “Should it?” and “Will it create sustainable value?”

The most successful implementations will be those that apply intelligence responsibly within the context of the entire system while maintaining transparency around both costs and expected outcomes.

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The new source of competitive advantage

The services landscape is changing, and business models will evolve with it. Yet the most durable source of value is unlikely to come from access to a particular model or catalogue of use cases. Instead, it will come from understanding a domain deeply enough to shape workflows, apply the right intelligence at the right point, and remain accountable for outcomes over time.

That is a higher bar than implementation alone. But it is also a more enduring one. In the years ahead, the organisations that create the greatest value from AI will be those that combine technological capability with deep domain expertise, sound economics, and human judgment. They will think in systems, connect innovation with responsibility, and recognise that while AI can change many things, deciding what should change remains a fundamentally human task.

(The writer is executive director & CEO, Cyient)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.