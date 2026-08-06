The rise of generative AI has intensified concerns over the future of entry-level jobs. For decades, organisations hired fresh graduates to perform routine and repetitive tasks while they learnt the business through on-the-job training. Today, AI can create presentations, draft communications, prepare summaries and analyse information within minutes.

As AI agents become capable of working across multiple workflows, an inevitable question arises: will entry-level jobs gradually disappear?



The concern is not unfounded. According to a Cognizant-Pearson study, AI already performs 37% of entry-level tasks in India, higher than the global average of 33%. In sectors such as technology, financial services, customer service and marketing, automation is compressing both workloads and turnaround times, enabling smaller teams to deliver the same outcomes.

However, tasks should not be mistaken for jobs. While AI can automate many routine activities, human judgement remains essential for achieving business outcomes.

A job encompasses far more than the sum of its individual tasks. In a growing economy like India, demand for young talent in customer-facing and operational roles across retail, banking, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing and infrastructure will continue. These roles require contextual understanding, empathy, accountability and decision-making – qualities that AI cannot replicate.



Replacing entry-level hiring with automation may generate short-term efficiency gains, but it risks weakening the leadership pipeline. Organisations recruit young talent not merely to execute repetitive work, but to develop future managers and business leaders through experience, mentoring and exposure to customers, products and operations.



State Bank of India offers a compelling example. Many probationary officers recruited at the start of their careers have eventually risen to become the bank’s chairman. Similar talent-building models have been followed by the Tata Group, Unilever, multinational banks and public sector enterprises. These organisations hire graduates not simply for what they can do on day one, but for what they can become over time.



Rather than disappearing, entry-level jobs are more likely to be redefined. AI will remove much of the repetitive work, allowing fresh graduates to contribute to higher-value activities much earlier in their careers and shortening the distance between entry-level and experienced roles.



Employers increasingly expect graduates to be comfortable using AI to improve productivity and accelerate learning. That expectation is reasonable. Expecting fresh recruits to independently supervise AI-generated work, however, is not.



Judgement, critical thinking and business acumen are developed through experience. They are built through mentoring, observation and practical exposure, not acquired instantly through AI tools. Organisations must therefore continue investing in structured onboarding and learning while embedding AI into everyday work.



The role of entry-level employees will gradually evolve from information gathering and content creation to validating AI-generated outputs. They must learn to identify hallucinations, detect bias, verify facts and assess business risks before making recommendations. Responsible use of AI will become just as important as proficiency in using it.



Traditional methods of learning – customer interactions, field visits, product demonstrations and operational exposure – should remain central to talent development. What must change is the pace at which organisations prepare young employees for more complex responsibilities by combining experiential learning with AI-enabled productivity.



Academic institutions also have an important role to play. AI literacy should go beyond teaching tools or prompt engineering. Colleges should simulate workplace environments where students learn to apply AI to solve business problems, evaluate its outputs critically and make informed decisions.



India’s demographic dividend will be realised only if AI is used to augment human capability rather than replace human potential. The goal should not be to eliminate the first rung of the career ladder, but to redesign it. Organisations that combine AI with thoughtful talent development will build not only a more productive workforce today, but also the leaders they will need tomorrow.



The writer is chairperson, GTT Foundation

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.