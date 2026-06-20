As Jio Platforms files for its initial public offering (IPO), its contribution to India’s digital transformation deserves recognition. Few companies have altered the country’s economic landscape as profoundly. By making mobile data affordable and widely accessible, Jio brought hundreds of millions of Indians online, accelerating the adoption of digital payments, e-commerce, entertainment and online services. Its customer base of more than 525 million subscribers and industry-leading operating metrics reflect not just scale, but also an ability to build a highly profitable business. Over the years, Mukesh Ambani has repeatedly demonstrated a knack for identifying large opportunities, investing boldly, and executing with discipline. It is therefore encouraging that he is now turning his attention to deep technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

For a country that has largely remained a consumer rather than a creator of frontier AI technologies, this is significant. The AI landscape today is dominated by the US and China, which control the most advanced models, semiconductor ecosystems, and computing infrastructure. While global technology giants continue to expand their presence in India, a serious AI initiative led by an Indian company has the potential to stimulate domestic innovation and build local capabilities.

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Reliance’s strategy begins with infrastructure through creation of what it calls India’s sovereign AI backbone at Jamnagar, addressing one of the biggest constraints facing AI development: access to affordable computing power. The shortage and high cost of compute have become major bottlenecks for startups, research institutions, and enterprises seeking to build AI applications. Reliance plans to work with Nvidia and deploy an initial fleet of advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), the engines that power modern AI systems.

Reliance’s ambitions extend well beyond infrastructure. The group’s track record across telecom, retail, and media suggests that once it identifies a strategic opportunity, it seeks to achieve scale rapidly and compete aggressively. The same template appears to be guiding its AI plans. The company aims to build capacity equivalent to more than 200,000 H100 GPUs, which Ambani says would place the platform among the largest AI compute facilities anywhere in the world.

If executed well, such infrastructure could become a critical national asset, enabling startups, universities, laboratories, and enterprises to access world-class computing resources at lower costs. Reliance also plans to deploy AI extensively across its consumer businesses, with initiatives ranging from a network-native AI assistant capable of joining calls through voice commands, transcribing conversations, and generating summaries, to Jio TeleFrame, a voice-first AI platform. Jio is also evaluating the launch of its own low-earth-orbit satellite constellation and could deploy more than 1,600 satellites over the next two to three years, while leasing capacity from global providers in the interim.

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The deep-tech initiatives may not contribute materially to Reliance’s earnings in the near term. Nor is success guaranteed. Building AI infrastructure is easier than creating globally competitive AI models, applications, or platforms. India has historically excelled at scaling and commercialising technologies rather than producing frontier breakthroughs. Abundant computing power alone will not solve that challenge.

The real test will be whether startups, universities, and researchers can convert infrastructure into innovation and intellectual property. Yet without world-class infrastructure, they have little chance of competing in the first place. Reliance’s investments therefore address a critical missing piece in India’s AI ecosystem. If they succeed in lowering the cost of compute and expanding access to advanced technologies, they could catalyse a broader wave of innovation. For that reason alone, Ambani’s latest bet deserves close attention.