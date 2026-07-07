By Manish Tewari,

Artificial intelligence is quietly but fundamentally changing how enterprise security works. Identity security, which was once treated as a back-office control function, is now becoming one of the most critical front-line risks for organisations.

For a long time, identity security was fairly straightforward. Enterprises asked simple questions: Who is the user? What systems can they access? Has that access been approved and reviewed? That approach worked in a world where most digital activity was tied to known users like employees, contractors, or managed software systems.

That world is now changing fast.

As companies adopt AI copilots, autonomous workflows, agent-based systems, and machine-driven decision layers, the number of “actors” interacting with enterprise systems is growing rapidly. And these actors are no longer just people. They include APIs, service accounts, data pipelines, automation tools, orchestration layers, and AI agents that can now recommend, trigger, or even execute actions. Identity security is no longer just about humans—it is about managing trust across both human and machine identities.

The early warning signs are already clear. Recent industry reports show that credential abuse continues to be the most common entry point for breaches. At the same time, machine identities now far outnumber human identities, and AI is accelerating the creation of new privileged access paths. The message is simple: the identity landscape has already shifted, whether enterprises are ready or not.

From my experience building AI assurance and security systems at Trusys, one thing is clear—no organisation can call itself AI-ready if it is still using identity models designed for a pre-AI world. The way we think about identity has to evolve in five important ways.

1. Identity is no longer just about people

Most organisations still think of identity in three buckets: employees, customers, and privileged users. That is no longer enough. In AI-driven systems, machine identities now play a major role—they read data, trigger workflows, interact with tools, and sometimes take direct action.

The first step toward AI readiness is visibility. Enterprises need a clear, real-time view of all identities—human and machine—that are accessing sensitive systems and data. Without this, organisations may be deploying AI quickly, but not safely.

2. Access control must become dynamic, not static

Traditional identity systems were built around fixed roles and predictable access patterns. AI systems don’t behave that way. The same user or system can behave differently depending on context—what they are trying to do, what data they are touching, and what tools are involved.

Instead of asking only “who is this?”, enterprises now need to ask: “What is happening right now, and is it safe?” Trust must be evaluated continuously, not just at login or during periodic access reviews.

3. Machine identity is becoming a hidden risk

Behind every AI system are machine identities—API keys, service accounts, tokens, and automated connectors. These are essential for scaling systems, but they also introduce complexity and risk.

When not properly managed, these identities can become over-permissioned, forgotten, or difficult to track. With machine identities already far more numerous than human ones, this is no longer a side issue—it is becoming a core security concern that deserves leadership attention.

4. AI introduces new types of security risks

AI systems bring new attack patterns that traditional security frameworks were not designed for. Issues like prompt injection, data leakage, or misuse of AI tools often look like model problems—but many of them are actually identity and access problems.

When AI systems are given too much access without strong identity boundaries, even small vulnerabilities can lead to large-scale impact. This is why AI security and identity security can no longer be treated separately.

5. Enterprises need proof, not assumptions

Many organisations assume they are secure because they use tools like single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, or privileged access management. These are important, but not enough in AI-driven environments.

What security leaders now need is visibility into how decisions are actually made in real time—how a request turns into an AI output, and how that output leads to an action. Without this level of traceability, governance remains incomplete.

A bigger shift is underway

This is not just a technology shift—it is an organisational one. As AI becomes deeply embedded in business processes, identity failures will no longer be limited to IT or security teams. They can quickly become regulatory issues, financial risks, and reputation challenges.

In sectors like banking, healthcare, insurance, and infrastructure, the stakes are even higher.

Ultimately, identity security is becoming the foundation for AI adoption itself. Companies that get this right will be able to move faster and deploy AI with confidence. Those that don’t will find themselves slowing down—not because AI isn’t working, but because trust in their systems is not strong enough.

In the AI era, identity is no longer just about access. It is about trust, control, and confidence at scale.

The Author is a founder Trusys

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.