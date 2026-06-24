By Vaishnavi Kumar

Artificial intelligence (AI) is steadily transforming healthcare, reshaping everything from diagnostics and drug discovery to patient monitoring and telemedicine. Wound care, once almost entirely dependent on a physical consultation, is now entering the AI era. A person can photograph a cut, burn or abrasion, upload it to an AI-powered application and receive an instant assessment, complete with possible diagnoses, severity ratings and first-aid recommendations.

The speed and convenience are remarkable. What once required an urgent visit to a clinic can now begin with a smartphone and an internet connection. For millions of people living in remote areas or regions with limited healthcare infrastructure, this technology could become a crucial first point of contact, improving access to information and encouraging timely intervention.

Yet, as AI becomes increasingly sophisticated, an important question emerges: Can technology truly replace the judgment and empathy of a healthcare professional?

The answer is almost certainly no.

AI excels at identifying patterns from enormous datasets. It can compare an uploaded image with thousands of similar cases, estimate the likelihood of infection and suggest possible treatment options within seconds. Such capabilities make it a powerful support tool for patients and clinicians alike. Early guidance can prevent complications and help people seek medical attention before a minor injury becomes a major health problem.

However, wounds are far more complex than photographs.

The healing process depends on factors that an image alone cannot fully capture—blood circulation, pain levels, underlying illnesses such as diabetes, immune function, medication history and subtle signs that experienced clinicians detect through observation and conversation. A wound that appears superficial may conceal deeper tissue damage, while a seemingly routine cut could signal a serious infection requiring immediate intervention.

AI is also only as reliable as the information it receives. If users upload poor-quality images or inaccurately describe symptoms, the resulting assessment may be incomplete or misleading. The confidence with which AI delivers answers can further create a false sense of certainty, encouraging self-treatment when professional care is urgently needed.

Healthcare is ultimately about far more than diagnosis. It is about understanding people.

Doctors, nurses and wound-care specialists do not merely interpret symptoms; they listen to concerns, ask follow-up questions, recognise anxiety and adapt treatment to each individual’s circumstances. Their decisions combine medical expertise with experience, intuition and compassion—qualities that algorithms cannot replicate.

This human connection remains one of medicine’s greatest strengths. Trust, reassurance and empathy often play as significant a role in recovery as prescriptions and procedures. A patient worried about an infected wound needs more than a probability score; they need confidence, clarity and personal guidance.

None of this diminishes AI’s enormous potential. Used wisely, it can expand healthcare access, improve patient education, assist early intervention and reduce pressure on overstretched health systems. It can empower patients to make informed decisions and provide clinicians with valuable decision-support tools.

The future of wound care, therefore, should not be framed as a contest between humans and machines. The most effective healthcare systems will combine AI’s speed, data-processing ability and accessibility with the clinical judgment, ethical responsibility and empathy that only healthcare professionals can provide.

AI may help us understand a wound, but healing will always remain a profoundly human endeavour. Technology can bridge the gap to care, but it cannot replace the trust, compassion and expertise that lie at the heart of medicine. In healthcare, the smartest future is not artificial intelligence alone—it is artificial intelligence working alongside human intelligence.

(The author is a scholar in Healthcare Administration, Texas State University)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.