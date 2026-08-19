There’s a new ruthless sport in corporate India: It is called “Guess Who Turns 45 Next?” The prize is a calendar invite titled “Strategic Realignment Discussion”.

Across tech, consulting, BFSI, and even family-run conglomerates that once treated employees like extended relatives, mid-career professionals are being “restructured,” “repurposed,” or “right-sized.” These are elegant words for a simple reality: too senior, too expensive, too yesterday. Older workers report feeling “discarded like used tissue”. In India, employers admit preferring under-35 hires for their “energy” and “adaptability”, that is lower salary expectations and a tolerance for 11 pm official messages.

Start-ups worship the 25-year-old founder who codes through the night. Large enterprises, once proud of long-service awards, now speak lovingly of “digital natives” while quietly wondering if anyone over 45 knows how to open Claude without calling IT support. AI did not invent age bias. It merely gave it a dashboard. Recruitment software screens CVs for “recent skills”, “keyword density”, and “career gaps”. This is modern code for: if your graduation year suggests you once used a fax machine, goodbye. Performance analytics tools measure productivity in neat graphs. What they struggle to quantify are non-linear skills: judgement, pattern recognition, crisis management, political sensitivity — the boring things that prevent companies from collapsing.

In the IT sector, the squeeze is particularly poetic. On one side is younger, cheaper talent willing to learn five coding languages. On the other are AI systems that do not ask for increments, bonuses, or work-from-home flexibility. In the middle: the 47-year-old project manager wondering if experience has a resale value.

Upskilling is useful. But it doesn’t erase structural bias. Nor does it guarantee relevance. The uncomfortable truth? AI threatens everyone. Policymakers celebrate India’s demographic dividend but India Inc psychology is oddly confused. In promotions, seniority still matters. In hiring, youth reigns supreme.

The result? Leadership gaps. Mid-career professionals exit prematurely. Younger managers get promoted before their emotional maturity catches up. Teams become efficient but brittle. Cultures grow fast but shallow. Employee costs are lowered, speed is optimised, but depth is compromised.

The old learn-climb-coast route is gone. The new model is cyclical: learn, lead, unlearn, relearn, repeat. Every decade demands reinvention, every five years recalibration. Here are some thoughts to consider.

Build a brand beyond your business card: If the credibility lives only inside the company’s email domain, you are one restructuring away from invisibility. Write. Speak. Teach. Share insights. Visibility is insurance.

Hedge your skill portfolio: Pair human capabilities like strategy, judgement, communication that machines can’t do with AI. The goal is to become difficult to automate and even harder to ignore.

Lead before you are allowed to: Titles are granted. Influence is built. Volunteer for cross-functional projects. Mentor someone. Learn to connect dots across silos. Leadership is a practice, not promotion.

Prepare for Career 2.0: The second act might not resemble the first. Advisory roles, entrepreneurship, academia, social impact, etc. are not consolation prizes.

Stay stubbornly human: AI can draft emails, analyse trends, compose poetry. It can’t care, inspire trust, or sit across from a worried employee and sense what is unsaid.

Economies thrive on both youthful energy and accumulated experience. When organisations treat mid-career professionals as depreciating assets, they create cultures of anxiety. Younger employees notice. Loyalty evaporates. Everyone quietly updates LinkedIn. Wisdom is expensive. So are mistakes.

Ironically, the obsession with youth may accelerate the very instability companies fear. When employees believe they have a 15-year expiry date, they optimise for short-term gains. Why invest emotionally in an institution that may politely escort you out at 45? The tragedy is not that some careers may plateau at 45. The tragedy is complacency — at 35. Relevance is not a gift bestowed by HR. It is a discipline.

In the age of algorithms, birthdays are irrelevant. Reinvention is everything. So whether you are 28, confidently energised, or 58, strategically seasoned, the real question remains: when the next wave of automation rolls in, will you be clinging to yesterday’s expertise… or surfing tomorrow’s opportunity?

Thge author is Fortune-500 advisor, startup investor, and co-founder, Medici Institute for Innovation

X: @MuneerMuh