The decision by US authorities to restrict foreign access to Anthropic’s latest AI models, Mythos 5, and Fable 5 may appear at first glance to concern a single company and a limited set of users. In reality, it signals a more significant shift in how governments are beginning to view advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Until now, policy attention has largely focused on restricting access to the sophisticated semiconductors needed to train and run frontier models.

The latest move suggests the focus is expanding from hardware to the models themselves. As AI capabilities improve and concerns grow over their potential use in cyber operations and other sensitive applications, governments are increasingly treating frontier AI not merely as a commercial product but as a strategic asset. The debate is thus moving from who can build the most capable models to who can access them.

From Hardware to Software

This evolution should not come as a surprise. Technologies that confer economic, military, or intelligence advantages have historically attracted state intervention. Nuclear technology, satellite systems, and advanced semiconductors have all been subject to varying degrees of oversight and control. AI is entering the same category. Whether the specific concerns cited in the Anthropic case are fully justified is almost beside the point.

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What matters is that governments are increasingly willing to intervene in the distribution of advanced AI systems when national security considerations arise. If access to frontier models becomes subject to export controls, licensing requirements, or geopolitical calculations, the global AI landscape could become far more fragmented. Access to cutting-edge AI may increasingly depend not only on commercial arrangements but also on strategic alignments and national priorities.

For India, the episode is a reminder that access to frontier technology cannot be taken for granted. Startups, enterprises and researchers have benefited enormously from powerful AI models developed abroad. Yet that dependence creates an obvious vulnerability. If access to advanced systems can be shaped by policy decisions taken elsewhere, Indian users have little influence over outcomes that could materially affect their competitiveness.

Unsurprisingly, the development has revived calls for a stronger sovereign AI strategy. Industry leaders such as Sridhar Vembu have argued that India must invest more aggressively in domestic capabilities and open-source ecosystems rather than assume that foreign frontier models will always remain available. The issue is not one of technological nationalism. It is one of ensuring that critical digital infrastructure is not wholly dependent on decisions made outside the country’s control.

Sovereign Imperative

India need not pursue complete technological self-sufficiency, nor can it realistically replicate every frontier model being developed globally. But the scale of ambition must match the scale of the challenge. The IndiaAI Mission has laid a foundation, yet recent developments raise legitimate questions about whether current investments are adequate in a world where AI is increasingly viewed as strategic infrastructure.

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Calls by industry leaders such as Mohandas Pai for a substantially larger national AI effort, including a dedicated annual fund and deeper public-private collaboration involving technology leaders like Nandan Nilekani, deserve serious consideration. Expanding computing capacity, supporting domestic model development, strengthening research institutions, and fostering open-source innovation should become long-term priorities. The lesson from the Anthropic episode is not that India has been denied access to a particular model. It is that access itself is becoming a strategic resource. Countries that wish to shape their digital future will increasingly need the capability to build, adapt and sustain critical technologies at home.