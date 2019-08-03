Abolishing Triple Talaq a big victory for Muslim women

While the law on triple talaq was still a victory, there is a big difference in legislating something and actually affecting change on the ground.

If the Rajiv Gandhi government reversing the Shahbano judgment was a big setback for Muslim women, the Supreme Court ruling against triple talaq—one of the petitioners was a Muslim woman Shayarabano—was a big boost. And while the Opposition ganged up against the legislation in the Rajya Sabha, the government has to be congratulated for splitting their ranks and finally getting it through. While several leaders of Opposition parties opposed the Bill in an attempt to buy favour with the Muslim clergy, what they didn’t seem to have kept in mind is that 21 Islamic nations, including neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh have outlawed triple talaq. Sadly, neither the courts nor the government sought to address the issue of other forms of divorce—talaq-e-ahsan and talaq-e-hasan that rob Muslim women of the same rights women from other religions get.

While the law on triple talaq was still a victory, there is a big difference in legislating something and actually affecting change on the ground. There is little doubt the clergy and orthodox members of society—the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had said the judgment was an interference in Muslim Personal Law—will try and ensure that at least the poorer Muslim women continue to accept the practice; it is only when there is a complaint about a Muslim man giving his wife a triple talaq that some action can be taken against him by the police, but poorer women will, traditionally, have less access to the police or other such avenues to complain about triple talaq. In which case, for the new law to be truly meaningful, NGOs and other social welfare groups will have to educate Muslim women about their rights under it and be prepared to provide legal and whatever financial support is required to help them get justice when their husbands try to use the triple talaq route.