A welcome slowing: Daily Covid-19 infections have been Consistently declining in India

Daily infections have been consistently declining in India. (File image)

While the world is struggling with a resurgence of SARS CoV-2 infections due to easing lockdown restrictions and a new variant of SARS CoV-2 that has 70% more transmissibility, daily infections have been consistently declining in India.

India has been reporting less than 30,000 infections daily. India’s daily case growth has declined to 0.3% from 0.5% in November and 0.8% in October. Until last month, while Delhi, Kerala and a few other regions of the country were registering an over 1% daily case growth, in December, daily case growth for all states and union territories has declined below 1%.

Although the daily deaths have declined, the decline in the growth rate of daily deaths is still marginal. Against the sharp reduction from 0.7% in October to 0.4% in November, the daily growth rate of deaths has only come down to 0.3% as the end of December approaches. India’s deaths and cases have been moving at the same pace. However,in the case of deaths, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala still have an over 1% daily death growth.