A welcome move by RBI on cross-border mergers

RBI has rolled out the long-awaited regulations to allow cross-border mergers that could boost foreign direct investment into the country. In March, RBI notified that the Foreign Exchange Management (Cross Border Merger) Regulations, 2018, will cover both inbound and outbound investments. The ministry of corporate affairs had already notified Section 234 of the Companies Act, 2013, paving way for the merger and amalgamation of a foreign company with an Indian company and vice-versa. Earlier, Section 234 required prior approval of RBI, but now RBI has stated that any transaction done in compliance with merger regulations will be deemed to have its prior approval. This will have a huge positive impact on the timeliness of cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

Inbound merger: It means ‘merger of a foreign company with an Indian company.’ The 2018 merger regulations allow an Indian company to issue or transfer any security to a person resident outside India subject to pricing and sectoral foreign investment conditions and the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Security by a Person Resident Outside India) Regulations, 2017. RBI has stated that the assets can also be held by the Indian company outside India and anything that is not permitted to be acquired or held has to be disposed off within a period of two years from the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) sanction date.

Any guarantee or borrowing of the foreign company, which due to the merger becomes the borrowing of an Indian company, must conform to the External Commercial Borrowing Regulations within a period of two years. This is subject to a condition that no remittance or repayment from India will be made within such period and the conditions with respect to end-use shall not apply. Further, any office of the foreign company outside India shall be deemed to be a ‘branch office’ of the Indian company pursuant to sanctions of the scheme.

Outbound merger: It means ‘merger of an Indian company with a foreign company.’ The 2018 merger regulations allow a resident person in India to hold securities of the foreign company in accordance with the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Any Foreign Security) Regulations, 2004. Further, a resident individual may acquire securities outside India subject to fair market value of such securities which is under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme. RBI has stated that the Indian assets can also be held by the foreign company and anything that is not permitted to be acquired or held has to be disposed off within a period of two years from the NCLT’s sanctioned date.

Any borrowing of the Indian company, which due to the merger becomes the borrowing of the foreign company, shall be repaid as per the terms of the NCLT-approved scheme. This is subject to obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Indian lenders and the foreign company shall not acquire those Indian borrowings that are not in conformity with the Act or the Rules. The 2018 merger regulations require the valuation of the Indian company and foreign company to be in accordance with Rule 25A of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016.

Also, a certificate is required to be submitted with the NCLT, which has to be certified by the director or MD or company secretary, stating the company will comply with 2018 merger regulations. This will ensure that regulatory actions of companies involved in the scheme with respect to non-compliance, contravention, violation, if any, under foreign exchange regulations are completed. The benefit of fast-track mergers is not available in the case of a merger of a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary to merge with its Indian holding company (or a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary merging with its foreign parent company), making it mandatory for all cross-border mergers to get NCLT approval.

Currently, the Income-tax Act, 1961, provides tax exemption to the capital gains accrued to the transferor company and its shareholders in case of inbound mergers by treating such mergers as being tax-neutral (subject to certain conditions being met). In the absence of similar tax exemption, in case of outbound mergers, the capital gains arising from these mergers may result in tax liabilities in the hands of the transferor company and its shareholders.

Although there remain a few issues, as highlighted above, cross-border mergers will present an additional structuring avenue to undertake corporate transactions in an efficient and flexible manner. The notification of the provision on cross-border mergers and the amendment is a welcome development.

By: Jinesh Shah

Partner, Deal Advisory, M&A Tax, KPMG in India

(Surbhi Maheshwari, assistant manager, KPMG in India, contributed to the article)