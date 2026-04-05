By Harsh V Pant , Vice President for Studies and Foreign Policy, Observer Research Foundation

The conflict between the United States and Iran that erupted on February 28 is no longer a discrete military episode; it has morphed into a structural rupture in West Asia’s strategic equilibrium. What began as a calibrated, high-impact decapitation strike, jointly executed by Washington and Israel under Operation Epic Fury, has evolved into a grinding air campaign with consequences that far exceed its original intent. If the opening salvo was meant to shock Tehran into submission, the subsequent trajectory suggests instead a familiar paradox of modern warfare: coercion has yielded consolidation, not capitulation.

The early hours of the conflict were marked by a dramatic escalation ladder. The assassination of Ali Khamenei, alongside senior figures such as Ali Larijani, was designed to decapitate the Iranian regime’s command structure. Yet, far from triggering systemic collapse, it catalysed a rapid and relatively disciplined succession. Mojtaba Khamenei emerged as Supreme Leader with remarkable speed, while hardline elements consolidated operational authority. This outcome underscores a critical misreading that has historically plagued external interventions in the region: the resilience of ideological states under siege.

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Indeed, Iran’s response has been emblematic of its long-standing strategic doctrine—eschewing symmetry in favour of persistence. Ballistic missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli cities, US bases in the Gulf, and critical energy infrastructure across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain have signalled both capability and intent. While the tempo of these attacks has diminished significantly, their continuation has ensured that the psychological and economic costs remain disproportionately high. Tehran’s strategy is not to win outright but to deny victory.

From a geopolitical standpoint, the conflict has already begun to reorder regional alignments. The Gulf monarchies, historically ambivalent about direct confrontation with Iran, now find themselves in unprecedented operational coordination with both the US and Israel. This emergent alignment, while tactically effective, exposes the fragility of the region’s security architecture. It is less a cohesive alliance than a convergence of anxieties, held together by immediate threat perceptions rather than long-term strategic coherence.

At the same time, the conflict has widened horizontally, if not yet vertically. Non-state actors aligned with Iran, particularly Hezbollah, have intensified their engagements, while the Houthis hover at the edge of deeper involvement. This calibrated escalation reflects Tehran’s desire to maintain pressure without triggering a full-spectrum regional war, at least for now. Yet history suggests that such thresholds are inherently unstable.

For Washington, the campaign represents both an assertion of military primacy and a test of strategic bandwidth. Under the leadership of Donald Trump, the US has doubled down on a doctrine of coercive dominance. With tens of thousands of additional troops deployed and multiple carrier strike groups in theatre, the optics are unmistakable. However, the underlying question persists: to what end? The administration’s 15-point ultimatum—demanding comprehensive nuclear dismantlement and behavioural transformation—reads less like a negotiating framework and more like an instrument of maximalist pressure.

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Tehran’s rejection of these terms, coupled with its counter-demands for reparations and sovereignty guarantees over the Strait of Hormuz, highlights the widening gulf between the two sides. Backchannel diplomacy, reportedly facilitated by Pakistan, remains active but inconclusive. In the interim, the conflict risks settling into a protracted war of attrition, one that neither side can decisively win, yet neither is willing to abandon.

The involvement of extra-regional powers further complicates the picture. Both China and Russia have adopted a posture of calibrated support for Iran, stopping short of direct military engagement but providing sufficient diplomatic and material backing to sustain resistance. Beijing’s experimentation with yuan-denominated energy transactions in the Gulf is particularly noteworthy. It signals not merely opportunism but a strategic intent to erode the dollar’s centrality in global energy markets, a long-standing objective now accelerated by conflict.

If the geopolitical consequences are profound, the geoeconomic reverberations are arguably even more destabilising. The disruption of the Strait of Hormuz—through a combination of mining, missile threats, and insurance withdrawals—has effectively halved the flow of oil through the world’s most critical chokepoint. With nearly one-fifth of global seaborne oil trade at stake, the impact on energy markets has been immediate and severe. Prices have surged past $120 per barrel, with volatility becoming the defining feature.

The ripple effects extend far beyond the energy sector. Major Asian importers such as Japan and South Korea face acute supply constraints, while European economies, still grappling with the aftershocks of the Russia-Ukraine War, confront renewed stagflationary pressures. Even the US, despite its status as a net energy exporter, is not insulated. Rising fuel costs, supply chain disruptions, and tightening financial conditions are beginning to weigh on domestic consumption.

What emerges, therefore, is a classic case of strategic overreach intersecting with systemic vulnerability. The global economy, already operating under conditions of heightened uncertainty, is ill-equipped to absorb a shock of this magnitude. Central banks face an unenviable dilemma: tightening policy to contain inflation risks exacerbating slowdown, while easing risks entrenching price instability.

Beyond immediate market disruptions, the conflict is likely to accelerate structural shifts in the global economy. Energy diversification, supply chain reconfiguration, and the push towards renewables will gain renewed urgency. Yet these transitions are inherently long-term. In the near term, the world remains tethered to fossil fuel dependencies that render it acutely sensitive to geopolitical shocks.

The strategic implications of the conflict are, therefore, both immediate and enduring. For West Asia, it marks the onset of a new phase, one characterised by hardened blocs and diminished space for diplomatic manoeuvre. For the global order, it raises uncomfortable questions about the erosion of norms. Pre-emptive strikes, leadership targeting, and the weaponisation of economic chokepoints are no longer aberrations; they are becoming precedents.

One month into the conflict, the absence of a clear off-ramp is striking. Tactical gains have not translated into strategic clarity. The US and Israel have demonstrated overwhelming military superiority, yet Iran retains the capacity to impose costs and shape outcomes. This asymmetry ensures that the conflict will persist, not necessarily in its current intensity, but in forms that continue to unsettle regional and global stability.

In many ways, the 2026 US-Iran war encapsulates the contradictions of contemporary geopolitics: power without resolution, dominance without control, and escalation without an endgame. Its legacy will not be measured merely in terms of territorial or military outcomes, but in the deeper transformations it is most likely to trigger—across alliances, economies, and the very architecture of international order.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.