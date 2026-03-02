By Harsh V Pant, Vice President for Studies and Foreign Policy, Observer Research Foundation

The assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28 in a coordinated US-Israeli strike represents the gravest rupture in Iran’s political order since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. For a system that has prided itself on ideological continuity and institutional resilience, the sudden removal of its supreme arbiter has exposed deep structural fault lines. Iranian state media’s confirmation of the 86-year-old Supreme Leader’s death, followed by 40 days of mourning, cannot mask the stark reality: the Islamic Republic has lost the one figure who, for 37 years, balanced clerical authority, military power, and ideological orthodoxy.

President Donald Trump’s characterisation of the strike as “justice for the people of Iran”, coupled with explicit calls for regime change, has ensured that this is not merely a leadership crisis but a strategic inflection point. Tehran’s retaliatory missile strikes on US bases across Iraq and the Gulf, as well as Israeli military installations, signal that escalation—not restraint—will define the immediate horizon.

ALSO READ Recognising AI’s arrival in India

A system without its anchor

Iran’s constitution provides for a temporary three-member council—President Masoud Pezeshkian, judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and a Guardian Council jurist—to assume authority until the Assembly of Experts selects a successor. On paper, the transition may appear orderly but in practice, it will be anything but.

Names circulating as potential successors reflect the system’s internal tensions: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, Ayatollah Hashem Hosseini Bushehri, and Mohseni-Ejei himself represent clerical continuity. More controversial possibilities include Mojtaba Khamenei, whose elevation would invite charges of dynastic succession, and Hassan Khomeini, whose relative pragmatism could unsettle hardline factions.

Three broad trajectories are possible. The first is managed continuity—“Khamenei-ism without Khamenei”—where a vetted cleric preserves ideological orthodoxy while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) consolidates operational control. The second is overt militarisation, formalising the IRGC’s dominance and reducing clerical institutions to ceremonial relevance. The third is systemic fracture: elite infighting, popular unrest, or defections leading to regime destabilisation. None of these scenarios offers a straightforward pathway to democratisation. The IRGC remains the regime’s spine, and the opposition remains fragmented and externally dispersed.

Regional shockwaves

The regional reverberations have been immediate and violent. Iranian missile retaliation struck multiple US facilities, while Israel activated nationwide sirens despite intercepting most projectiles. Iran-backed militias in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon have pledged escalation, though the simultaneous decapitation of senior IRGC commanders has degraded command coherence.

The so-called “Axis of Resistance” faces its sternest test. Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iraqi militias have lost not merely a patron but a strategic coordinator. Opportunistic attacks may continue, but sustained proxy warfare requires centralised direction and financing—both now uncertain. Israel, meanwhile, may see an opportunity to further degrade Iranian nuclear infrastructure, though any perceived Iranian nuclear breakout during this transitional phase would almost certainly trigger renewed strikes.

Gulf monarchies confront a paradox. While many may privately welcome constraints on Iranian adventurism, they now face direct exposure—missile overflight, energy disruptions, sectarian tensions, and the spectre of uncontrolled escalation.

Energy and global order

Energy security is the most immediate global casualty. Disruptions to Gulf shipping lanes and fears of closure of the Strait of Hormuz have sent oil markets upward. History offers cautionary lessons: regime decapitation does not equate to strategic stabilisation. Iraq in 2003 and Libya in 2011 remain sobering precedents. A militarised Iran could emerge more aggressive externally and more repressive internally. A clerical successor might pursue tactical de-escalation to ensure regime survival. A collapse scenario risks something even more destabilising—loose nuclear material, ethnic insurgencies, and a fractured state at the crossroads of West Asia.

The next few weeks will turn on three variables: the speed and cohesion with which the Assembly of Experts acts; whether the IRGC consolidates or splinters; and whether simmering public unrest overwhelms security structures. The Islamic Republic has weathered crises before—but never without its longest-serving helmsman and never under direct great-power assault.

Implications for India

For India, the assassination injects acute uncertainty into an already volatile western neighbourhood.

Energy security is the immediate concern. As the world’s third-largest oil importer, India is deeply exposed to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Sustained instability could drive crude prices sharply upward, exacerbating inflationary pressures, straining subsidies, weakening the rupee, and complicating macroeconomic management at a time of elevated domestic demand.

The future of Chabahar Port—India’s gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia and a critical node in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC)—hangs in the balance. Leadership transition in Tehran, factional competition between clerical and military elites, potential collateral damage, and renewed US sanctions pressure could stall or derail India’s investments. The project is not merely commercial; it is central to India’s efforts to bypass Pakistan and counter expanding Chinese influence in the region.

Diplomatically, New Delhi must once again walk a tightrope. India’s calibrated response—expressing concern while avoiding explicit condemnation—reflects its simultaneous partnerships with the United States, Israel, and Iran. Domestic sensitivities add another layer, as Shia communities across parts of India have expressed grief and anger, raising the risk of localised tensions if the regional conflict deepens.

In the near term, India is likely to intensify quiet diplomacy—seeking sanctions flexibility, engaging any new Iranian leadership to safeguard Chabahar, diversifying energy imports, and strengthening alternative connectivity corridors. Over the longer term, the nature of Iran’s succession—clerical continuity, military consolidation, or systemic breakdown—will determine whether India confronts a hardened theocracy, a praetorian state, or a zone of chronic instability on its western flank.

Khamenei’s death does not merely mark the end of an era in Tehran. It ushers in a period of profound strategic flux across West Asia. For regional and external powers alike, the challenge will be to navigate this dangerous fluidity without precipitating a wider conflagration whose consequences would extend far beyond the Gulf.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.