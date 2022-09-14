scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read 
Pause slide

A tough funding climate

The money is largely earmarked for mitigation efforts as opposed to adaptation efforts.

Written by Saikat Neogi
his could exacerbate debt distress in developing countries, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. (IE)

Climate financing data analysed by Icrier researchers shows that most of the money flowing into developing G20 nations is in the form of concessional loans rather than grants. This could exacerbate debt distress in developing countries, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Also read: Nirmala Sitharaman compares India Inc to ‘Hanuman’, asks why it is hesitant to invest in manufacturing

Also, the money is largely earmarked for mitigation efforts as opposed to adaptation efforts.

Also Read

Read against the backdrop of the increasing frequency of extreme weather events that are rooted in climate change, this means not enough attention being given to the needs of developing countries to secure their populations against such events.

More Stories on
Climate change

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.