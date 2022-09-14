A tough funding climate

Climate financing data analysed by Icrier researchers shows that most of the money flowing into developing G20 nations is in the form of concessional loans rather than grants. This could exacerbate debt distress in developing countries, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Also, the money is largely earmarked for mitigation efforts as opposed to adaptation efforts.

Read against the backdrop of the increasing frequency of extreme weather events that are rooted in climate change, this means not enough attention being given to the needs of developing countries to secure their populations against such events.