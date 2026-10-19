Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks last week have raised expectations of relief from the combined burden of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT). Markets invariably cheer tax concessions, but such rallies are often fleeting, with little enduring effect on investor participation. The minister’s comments may signal an attempt to arrest foreign portfolio investor outflows. They also expose an unresolved question: should India tax transactions, investment gains, or both, and in what proportion? Should taxes reflect nominal or inflation-adjusted gains, and distinguish between small and wealthy investors or different holding periods? These are questions of sound policy, not merely market sentiment. A response dictated by falling indices risks substituting expediency for consistency. Tax policy cannot become an instrument for managing daily market fluctuations.

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India’s approach has swung from taxing equity gains as ordinary income to exempting long-term gains in 2004, before restoring LTCG tax in 2018. The FY25 Budget appeared to consolidate that approach, raising short- and long-term capital gains taxes and setting a 12.5% LTCG rate without indexation, while exempting annual equity gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh. The case for taxing capital gains is compelling: returns on financial wealth should not receive vastly more favourable treatment than income from work. Yet excessive taxation can discourage investment and divert household savings towards gold or property. With retail participation expanding, policymakers must weigh both considerations carefully. Reversing course whenever markets turn volatile would only make investment decisions harder and erode confidence in the tax regime. Equally, taxing nominal gains without accounting for inflation can impose a disproportionate burden on investors holding assets over extended periods.

The broader tax framework has gained predictability through moderate rates and a wider base. But the burden on individuals has risen relative to companies, notwithstanding the substantial personal income tax relief in Budget FY26. Non-corporate direct tax collections have grown briskly, helped by buoyant capital markets; combined receipts from capital gains taxes and STT could exceed Rs 3 lakh crore this year. That creates room to examine sensible reforms without surrendering revenue indiscriminately. Crediting STT against capital gains tax, for instance, could address concerns about taxing both transactions and their proceeds. A progressively lower LTCG rate for longer holding periods could reward patient capital. Any change, however, should be transparent, fiscally evaluated, and durable, rather than a hurried concession to vocal market participants. The objective must be an equitable tax structure that encourages savings and investment without creating preferential treatment for financial wealth at the expense of other taxpayers.

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Above all, foreign portfolio flows are shaped by valuations relative to corporate earnings, growth prospects, global interest rates, and competing investment opportunities. Marginal tax adjustments cannot compensate for stretched valuations or disappointing profits. Nor should the government treat every episode of foreign selling as a crisis requiring fiscal intervention. India still faces a substantial tax revenue gap, estimated at 7-8% of GDP, while its infrastructure, education, and healthcare needs remain immense. Forgoing legitimate receipts from capital gains or fast-growing sources such as Big Tech earnings would narrow the resources available for those priorities. The right response is to simplify overlapping levies, remove distortions, and provide certainty, while preserving a fair contribution from financial wealth. Markets ultimately thrive on earnings, confidence, and economic strength, not periodic tax giveaways. A stable, credible tax system will do more for long-term capital formation than another short-lived stock market bounce.