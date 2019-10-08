A sports university seems like good idea, but Delhi Govt must mull over if its degree will really help

At present, it is hard to earn a regular undergraduate degree while focussing on a professional sports career. (Representational Image)

The Delhi government has cleared the setting up of a sports university, to encourage people to choose sports as a career . The university will offer undergraduate, post-graduate and doctorate degrees in different sports. This, the government believes, will give children who wish to choose sports as a career, but are often forced to give up this option. At present, it is hard to earn a regular undergraduate degree while focussing on a professional sports career. Given many jobs—including government ones—require a graduate degree as the basic qualification, this will help those for whom a career in sports doesn’t work out or those who retire.

However, while a degree in sports may help with eligibility, it is difficult to see it going beyond that. A degree in cricket may allow a sports university graduate to sit for a competitive exam, but doesn’t equip her to qualify that exam. In fact, a general graduate is more likely to have an edge, given how most competitive exams test graduate-level competence in mainline subjects. Even if the sports university were also to offer degrees in allied disciplines, such as sports management, sports paramedical courses, etc, there will always be specialists from regular courses to compete with. The government would do better to upgrade its existing infrastructure or support the private sector in creating better infrastructure while concentrating on catching potential sportspersons young, and focus exclusively on their training.