scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

A shot at green leadership

McKinsey says that under an accelerated decarbonisation pathway, India could create 287 tonnes of carbon space by 2070.

Written by Saikat Neogi
A shot at green leadership
The country has a low per capita emission, but a very high economic intensity of emission.

India’s proposed climate action plan is quite ambitious, but there is still more room for it to step up decarbonisation efforts, says a recently released report from McKinsey.

Also read: Digital Rupee: RBI’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot starts – What should retail users know?

The country has a low per capita emission, but a very high economic intensity of emission. On top, it is the third-largest emitter. McKinsey says that under an accelerated decarbonisation pathway, India could create 287 tonnes of carbon space by 2070.

Also Read
management, art, science

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.