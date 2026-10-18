By Pragati, Associate Fellow, Pahlé India Foundation

Much has been written and many questions raised on India’s GDP. Now that the dust has settled, and the growth numbers appear to be fine, there is broad consensus that the methodological changes were overdue.

That has, however, ended the conversation too early. Among the most consequential changes in this round of revision is one that has drawn far less scrutiny than the GDP figures: India has published its first producer price index (PPI) and begun retiring the wholesale price index (WPI) it has relied on since 1942.

It is worth considering how long this took. India’s WPI was first published on January 10, 1942, and the Office of the Economic Adviser has since found registers suggesting compilation as early as 1915. The US had been tracking its own WPI since 1902. Both countries, then, were measuring WPI in the early decades of the last century. The US moved to a PPI in 1978. India is making the same transition in 2026—a gap of nearly 50 years.

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The reform itself is not in question. Where the WPI captures a price at the point of bulk sale, a PPI measures what a producer actually receives at the factory gate, net of taxes and trade margins. It also covers services—which the WPI does not—in an economy where services are more than half of output. And it is what the IMF has pressed for, because a PPI makes double deflation possible: deflating output and inputs separately rather than assuming their prices move together.

What is in question is whether what has been released is yet the thing it is being described as. On three counts—how prices are collected, what the trial index means, and how little of the services economy it covers—the answer is not yet.

Start with collection. The standing obstacle was always said to be that producers would not part with their prices, calling them a trade secret, and that unlike a wholesale price, there is no one else to ask. The clarification since offered is that this was never quite true. For manufactured products, the prices underlying the WPI have substantially been collected from producers at the ex-factory level since the 2011-12 series. If so, the obstacle was surmounted long ago, and the delay needs another explanation.

How the government secured the cooperation of Indian companies remains unanswered. The question is not idle, because a promising alternative sits unused. GST e-invoicing already generates transaction-level B2B records (invoice value, quantity, HSN code, counterparty)—precisely the specified-transaction information a PPI needs, with no respondent burden at all. Whether it is being used, or is planned to be, remains unclear.

Then there is the matter of what a collected price actually is. There is no single price. A producer may sell to a large distributor at one rate and a small one at another, so what he supplies is an average, and India’s methodology behind that average is unspecified.

Compare the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. It splits a firm’s revenue by buyer type, order size, and terms of sale until it reaches a single transaction: one product, one buyer, one set of terms. A producer selling to two kinds of distributor never averages. The averaging still happens, but in the index formula, where it is documented and auditable, rather than in the respondent’s books, where it is neither. Nor is the BLS unusual: the ONS, Statistics Canada, and other advanced statistical agencies publish handbook-level documentation aligned with the IMF/OECD Producer Price Index Manual.

The input PPI (IPPI) raises the second count. It has been released for manufacturing alone, because there the nominal estimates of output and intermediate consumption are compiled annually from robust sources (MCA-21, ASI, ASUSE, PLFS). What the plan is for other sectors is unclear.

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The government has also called it a “trial index”, and says the label is deliberate: it is meant to test data quality and gather feedback before becoming a full, policy-grade index, with further refinements in coverage and methodology likely as more data arrives. That is candid, and it raises the obvious question of how reliable the index is in the meantime.

Elsewhere, the word “trial” carries an answer. The UK maintains a defined category, “official statistics in development”, with published rules on what such a series may and may not be used for, and a commitment to a review timetable. India’s IPPI is labelled “trial” with no equivalent framework—no criteria for graduation, and no date by which it is expected to arrive.

The third count is coverage. Services account for most of the Indian economy, yet the new services PPI (SPPI) extends to only seven sub-sectors: banking, securities transactions, insurance, pension fund management, railways, air passenger transport, and telecom. By contrast, the US samples a majority of its service industries, and the Bank of Japan has published a SPPI since the mid-1980s covering more than a hundred items. Against that, India’s quarterly SPPI reads as a pilot rather than an index.

With the WPI due to be discontinued in five years, the gap between the announcement and the instrument is not merely academic. The WPI, now covering as many as 957 items, remains the reference point for indexation, cost escalation, and contract pricing across industry—determining cash flows, tariff revisions, and how risk is shared between parties. Its replacement will eventually require businesses to rethink how they price and index their contracts.

That is the deadline against which all of this should be read. Every gap identified here has to be closed within five years, or a great many contracts will come to rest on a series that has not yet grown into the economy it is meant to measure.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.