A reasonable legislation: India has created very specific nuances in the new data protection law

By Shahana Chatterji and Kirti Mahapatra

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 (DPDP Act) was passed by Parliament after a long wait. The wait was such for not just those who were closely involved with the development of this law, but also for all entities, businesses, or commercial enterprises that process any personal data, and, most significantly, the data principals in India.

The law will be an important milestone for the journey that India has set itself on to become a $3-trillion economy and will also impact the various multilateral trade negotiations that are underway and the G20 presidency that India shoulders this year. This may appear to be a disparate set of objectives but, interestingly, this law will have a bearing on all of them.

Also Read The highway out of poverty: Technology enabling equitable access to social protection systems

Having a framework that allows for free cross-border data flows as the default mechanism will enable India to consolidate its position as the emerging leader for technological innovation. Having a law that clearly allocates responsibility for secure processing of personal data will build trust in the system. This is a law that, for the first time, provides for meaningful rights for data principals. It will foster accountability and transparency. Having a dedicated adjudicatory mechanism in the Data Protection Board will ensure that, over time, institutional knowledge is built —leading to consistency in pronouncements and enforcement action. Doing away with criminal prosecution aligns it with the government’s overall intent to decriminalise economic offences. Providing for voluntary undertakings in the course of a proceeding before the Board will foster self- compliance.

While the original framework of the Act had gleaned from the principles of established data protection laws such as the EU’s GDPR, the Bill passed by Parliament marks India’s unique approach to setting up a data protection regime.

In the formulation of this law, India has created very specific nuances for itself. For instance, while India has adopted an approach that allows for free flow of data across borders, the government has retained the ability to blacklist countries or jurisdictions to which data transfers may be restricted. Some of the powers that the government has retained for itself, such as the power to block access to information in certain cases or seek information without due safeguards, is unprecedented. It remains to be seen how these powers are ultimately exercised, especially given that there is a distinct lack of due process prescribed.

While India has come a long way, there is still more to be achieved. Just with respect to this Bill, important elements of how it will be operationalised are yet to be defined through subordinate legislation. There are also significant exemptions available to the government. By mere notification, the government (parts or all of it) can be exempt from the applicability of the entire law. In other instances, exemptions from material parts of the law will apply automatically to the functioning of the government. As one of the largest processors of personal data, it would have been monumental to have this law apply equally to the government, irrespective of the fact that it is seen to be a custodian of its citizens’ personal data.

There are also grey areas that will require privacy and legal professionals to apply their expertise and experience to decipher. The exemption from applicability of the law to publicly available data is one such instance. How does one know if certain data was ‘made’ publicly available by a data principal? How will this impact contractual arrangements a fiduciary may have with data aggregators? How will this impact targeted advertisements?

Also Read Look beyond regulation: Sovereign capability in AI is required to develop data sets

Notwithstanding these inevitable challenges, this is a reasonable legislation that focuses on enabling principles. Given that it is horizontally applicable, sector neutral and extraterritorially applicable, the impact across the economy within and outside India will be high. There will be undoubtedly an impact on compliance cost and business models; and so the authors remain hopeful that a transition period will be given to allow entities to align themselves with this new law.

At the time of writing this article, the government has enacted the DPDP Bill into an Act and we await the notification to enforce the law.

Writers are Partners, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas