India’s capital markets are one of its economic success stories. This is reflected in the number of retail investors, which has grown from 16 million to almost 100 million in the past decade, and India’s IPO market fundraising has moved from Rs 1.10 lakh crore in 2016 to Rs 8.36 lakh crore year-to-date in 2026. They connect household savings with businesses that need capital, give growing companies an alternative to debt, and allow investors to exit and reinvest in the next generation of enterprises. The market already does much of the heavy-lifting. The tax system need not make the load heavier. This may therefore be a good time to reconsider the tax treatment of securities held for more than 12 months, commonly known as long-term capital gains, or LTCG.

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The case is not that investors deserve another tax concession. Investors, like most taxpayers, are rarely short of reasons for paying less tax. The more important question is whether the revenue from LTCG tax outweighs the wider economic value that a simpler regime could create through deeper markets, greater investment, stronger capital formation, and a lower cost of equity capital.

Removing or reducing LTCG tax would, of course, carry an immediate fiscal cost. An SBI Research report dated November 2 estimates that abolishing the tax could mean revenue foregone of about Rs 40,000-50,000 crore. Importantly, SBI Research itself puts this at only 0.1-0.2% of GDP and concludes that the government has the fiscal room to absorb it. That puts the number in perspective. In an economy of India’s size, Rs 40,000-50,000 crore is significant, but hardly fiscally overwhelming.

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A simpler regime could encourage more household savings into equities, increase institutional participation, deepen liquidity, reduce the cost of equity capital, and support a more vibrant IPO market. More Indian businesses could gain access to public markets. There could also be a less visible benefit: fewer tax disputes involving foreign portfolio investors over treaties and domestic anti-avoidance rules. Tax uncertainty is surely detrimental for asset formation and a reasonable fiscal objective would be minimise it.

Public markets do much more than facilitate trading. They convert savings into productive risk capital, reduce excessive dependence on debt, provide liquidity to founders, start-ups, and investors, and subject companies to transparency and market discipline. Successful exits also allow capital to be recycled.

Domestic savings finance businesses; businesses grow and list; investors realise their gains and invest again. That virtuous circle of savings, enterprise, liquidity, and reinvestment is central to a growing economy.

A common criticism is that abolishing LTCG would mainly help larger and wealthier investors. Larger investors would naturally save more tax in absolute terms. That is how percentages tend to work, despite occasional attempts to make arithmetic sound morally suspicious. But who saves the most rupees should not determine whether a tax is good policy. If that were the test, almost every reduction in a proportional tax would be difficult to defend. Nor is a tax exemption the same as a government handout. The investor still supplies the capital and bears the risk. The State simply decides not to take a share of the eventual gain. The better test is whether LTCG raises enough revenue to justify its impact on investment, capital formation, and economic growth. India needs foreign capital, but it also needs to encourage domestic savings to find productive, long-term uses. Tax policy cannot create entrepreneurs. It can, however, avoid making the capital that finances them unnecessarily expensive.

There is also some history here. India’s earlier framework exempted qualifying long-term gains on listed equity while taxing transactions through securities transaction tax (STT). The restoration of LTCG taxation in 2018 changed that bargain. STT stayed; LTCG returned. Tax arrangements, rather like some house guests, can often prove surprisingly difficult to dislodge. There are several ways to reconsider the balance. The cleanest would be to restore the exemption for genuine long-term investment in listed securities while retaining an appropriate transaction tax. If full exemption is fiscally difficult, the LTCG rate could be reduced.

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A third option would be an appropriately designed credit for STT against LTCG liability, particularly for institutional investors, backed by tracing rules, limits, and anti-abuse safeguards. This would preserve taxation of realised gains while recognising the substantial transaction-tax revenue already generated by the capital-market ecosystem. None of these choices needs to be ideological. The question is empirical: how much does LTCG raise, what does it cost the fisc, and could another structure deliver a better outcome?

Global capital has choices. Geopolitical tensions, changing trade relationships, and volatile capital flows have only made the competition sharper. India cannot control global interest rates or geopolitical shocks. It can control the simplicity, predictability, and competitiveness of its domestic tax regime. This is therefore not a contest between investors and the exchequer. Nor is it an argument that a tax should disappear simply because taxpayers dislike paying it. On that principle, most of the Income Tax Act would be living dangerously. It is a question of whether maximising today’s tax collection is always the best way to maximise tomorrow’s economic growth, capital formation, and government revenue.

India increasingly speaks the language of bold reform. Perhaps the bold question here is a simple one: should the State focus on collecting more from the capital that already exists, or on helping the economy create much more of it? The best tax policy is not the one that collects the most tax today. It is the one that creates the basis for generating more to tax tomorrow.

With inputs from Seema Kejriwal, Partner, BMR Legal

The writers are respectively Chairman, Pahle India Foundation, and former Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog; and Partner, BMR Legal

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.