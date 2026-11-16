During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manila on November 16-17, one item sits atop India’s economic agenda: breaking the 15-year deadlock over the review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA).

Signed in 2009 and rolled out in 2010-11 to boost regional trade, the pact has instead become a major frustration for many in India. Although it was meant to be reviewed within a few years, talks remain stalled more than 15 years later—and New Delhi is eager to finish them. The trade numbers explain why.

Since 2009, Indian exports to ASEAN have doubled from $19.1 billion to $38.4 billion while imports have surged from $26.2 billion to $90 billion. As a result, India’s trade deficit with the bloc has jumped sevenfold, from $7.1 billion to $51.6 billion.

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New Delhi blames this gap on weak origin rules, suspecting that Chinese goods are routed through Southeast Asia with minimal processing to enter India at lower tariffs under AITIGA. Yet, the agreement already sets a high bar on rules of origin. A product made with parts or materials from outside the free-trade area generally has to pass two tests to qualify for lower duties. At least 35% of the finished product’s value must be added in India or ASEAN. The finished product must also have a different six-digit customs code from the imported inputs.

Many Indian firms worry these tests can be gamed. Simple assembly can change a product’s six-digit tariff code, while inflated labour, overhead, or packaging costs can help meet the 35% value-addition requirement with little actual processing.

In steel, Chinese coils or slabs can be cold-rolled, galvanised or finished in Vietnam, Indonesia, or Malaysia before being shipped to India. If such shipments are accepted as ASEAN-origin goods, they can sidestep anti-dumping duties that apply to direct Chinese imports. In electronics—India’s biggest import category from ASEAN at $16 billion in fiscal 2026—the concern is that circuit boards, solar cells, or mobile phone parts made largely with Chinese components could be presented as qualifying goods after assembly.

To close these perceived loopholes, India has demanded stricter product-specific rules for steel, electronics, and chemicals, such as a change in the four-digit tariff code or “melt-and-pour” requirements for metals. ASEAN members have resisted India’s demand to preserve flexibility in their supply chains. Disputes over different approaches to these rules, enforcement, and market access have slowed the talks.

Southeast Asian exporters have also objected to India’s non-tariff barriers. India’s 2020 customs rules, known as CAROTAR, require importers to prove a product’s origin. Officials can suspend tariff preferences, demand bank guarantees, and request sensitive production and cost records. These conditions were never negotiated under AITIGA.

ASEAN has also objected to India’s growing use of mandatory quality control orders, or QCOs, which require Indian regulators to inspect foreign factories that make steel and electronic and other products.

Market access remains contentious. New Delhi points out that Indonesia and Vietnam kept key steel, auto, and textile products on their exclusion lists, while India opened roughly 80% of its tariff lines.

Indian exporters want faster product registrations and mutual recognition agreements for pharmaceuticals, farm goods, and engineering products. ASEAN wants to keep its existing preferences, lower Indian tariffs, gain access to India’s protected agricultural and dairy markets, and get relief from QCOs.

If India wants to wrap up the review soon and boost exports to ASEAN, adding more customs hurdles won’t work. Instead, New Delhi needs a practical reset—starting with five steps.

First, drop the demand for tighter product-specific rules of origin. AITIGA’s twin criteria is already strict by global standards. India has accepted much more flexible rules in newer trade agreements with the EU, the European Free Trade Association and the UK. Tighter rules would also make life harder for Indian exporters who must meet same rules.

Second, offer reciprocal market access. When the agreement was signed, India did not press Indonesia, Vietnam, and other ASEAN members to open their protected steel, auto, and textile markets. It can do so now and ask for faster drug approvals, clearer licensing rules, and easier access for farm, marine, and engineering goods. ASEAN wants India to lower tariffs, simplify sanitary approvals, and open protected markets such as agriculture and dairy. If India wants more access to ASEAN markets, it must be ready to offer more access to its own.

Third, focus enforcement on specific violations. India should use targeted customs checks and real-time data-sharing to identify and penalise shipments that fraudulently evade origin rules. Every major trading nation, including India, uses Chinese inputs to make goods for export. That is legitimate as long as the finished product meets AITIGA’s rules of origin. Do not criticise use of Chinese inputs as passthrough or low value added exports without firm evidence.

Fourth, recognise that Indian firms are part of these supply chains. Many Indian steelmakers and other industrial firms are setting up joint ventures with Chinese partners in ASEAN to manufacture goods for export to India under AITIGA’s preferential terms. Do not lose talk on Chinese firms setting manufacturing operations in ASEAN as it is perfectly valid under trade laws. Tighter origin rules could hurt these Indian businesses too.

Fifth, tackle the trade deficit at home. Strick rules of origin and customs paperwork can only do so much. India needs to lower the cost of manufacturing, including power, logistics, and compliance, and make it easier to do business.

Tighter origin rules may change which shipments qualify for lower tariffs. Lower manufacturing costs would help Indian firms win more orders across Southeast Asia. The test for New Delhi is whether it can reach a deal that helps them do that.

The writer is Founder, Global Trade Research Initiative

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.