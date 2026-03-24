Donald Trump’s announcement of a five-day ceasefire in West Asia has been greeted with predictable relief in global markets, including India’s. Equities have moved up, bond markets have steadied, and crude oil briefly retreated before climbing back above $100 a barrel. But to read this as anything more than a reflex rally is to misread both markets and geopolitics.

This is not peace. It is, at best, a pause—and a precarious one at that. Even as Washington speaks of “constructive” engagement with Iran, Tehran has dismissed reports of substantive talks as fabrication. Other accounts suggest messages are being exchanged through intermediaries, with the possibility of meetings in third countries. The White House itself describes the situation as “fluid”.

Decoding Trump’s recent divergence

Such divergence is not a sign of diplomacy gaining ground; it is evidence of a narrative still struggling to find coherence.

Meanwhile, the war continues. Missile strikes, retaliatory attacks, and expanding theatres of conflict—from Israel to Lebanon—make it clear that announcing a ceasefire is one thing; enforcing it on the ground is quite another.

The gap between intent and reality remains wide. Markets, to their credit, seem to recognise this. The initial drop in oil prices following Trump’s remarks reflected hope that supply disruptions might ease, that escalation might be contained. The subsequent rise reflects something more sober: a refusal to believe that a five-day window alters the fundamentals of a deepening conflict. In that oscillation lies the real story—optimism tempered by experience.

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For India, this distinction is not academic. Crude oil is the most immediate channel through which distant conflicts inflict domestic costs. A sustained rise in prices would complicate the inflation outlook, strain the current account, and limit the Reserve Bank of India’s room for manoeuvre. The continuous slide in the rupee and the uptick in bond yields are reminders of how quickly global shocks translate into local stress.

The larger concern

The larger concern, however, is the expanding zone of uncertainty. When signals are contradictory and outcomes unclear, the burden of adjustment falls not just on markets but on households, firms, and policymakers. Investment decisions are deferred, risk premiums rise, and volatility becomes embedded rather than episodic. A five-day ceasefire does little to change that calculus. There is also reason to be cautious about the politics of the moment.

Trump’s intervention may be aimed at projecting control over an increasingly volatile situation. But diplomacy by declaration—particularly when it is not matched by verifiable movement on the ground—can just as easily deepen scepticism. A ceasefire that exists more in headlines than in reality risks eroding credibility rather than building it.

None of this is to dismiss the value of a pause. Even a brief cessation of hostilities can provide humanitarian relief and create space, however limited, for backchannel engagement. But such pauses acquire meaning only when they lead somewhere. Without a pathway to sustained de-escalation, they risk becoming mere interludes in a longer cycle of confrontation. The real test lies in what happens to the Strait of Hormuz.

Any durable de-escalation will be judged by whether shipping through this critical artery—carrying nearly a fifth of global oil—returns to normal. If Iran allows reopening of the Strait fully and verifiably, markets will begin to price in stability. If not, the ceasefire will remain what it currently appears to be—a pause overshadowed by the risk of renewed disruption.