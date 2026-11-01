The Conference of the Parties (COP) 31 convenes in Türkiye during November 9-20. The most important global gathering on environment and climate change is under pressure to deliver meaningful solutions. Beyond the urgencies to streamline use of fossil fuels and accelerate access to climate, COP will have to negotiate the heat building up over unilateral climate-driven trade restrictions.

Over the last three-four years, the climate-trade nexus has become significant in global environment conversations. The debate over these measures has become fierce after the European Union (EU) rolled out its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). The CBAM comprises the world’s first carbon tariffs and is expected to be followed by more such measures from the G7 and Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development countries.

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Trade and climate have never been mutually compatible. Aggressive pursuit of trade has often been accompanied with loss of natural resources, especially forest cover and marine resources. Global supply chains have increased shipping and aviation traffic adding to atmospheric emissions. Trade and economic globalisation’s ostensible contribution to generating jobs and livelihoods, as well as national economic prosperities, have often run into conflict with environmental and sustainability objectives.

Environment-related restrictions on global trade are common and have manifested through non-tariff barriers, principally sanitary and phytosanitary and technical barriers to trade policies of importing countries. Many of these have been contested by exporting economies, especially developing countries whose exports to advanced economy markets get affected by these standards. The contestation and perspective gap between developed and developing economies have further widened following the introduction of border carbon adjustment (BCA) measures like CBAM.

BCAs are fuelling a debate on whether they are instruments of sovereign industrial policies for anchoring domestic industrial competitiveness, or benign tools for preventing carbon leakage. While imposing economies would justify these as public policies for reducing global emissions and abetting sustainability, the revenue implications of these policies can be sizeable. Carbon taxes collected at the border and domestic subsidies given to local industries for creating “clean” production capacities involve large use of state revenues, ostensibly for protecting local comparative advantages in emission-friendly production.

Given the dichotomy, it was never going to be smooth sailing for Article 3.5 of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change that rejected unilateral climate protection measures coming up as trade restrictions. The last two COPs—29 and 30—at Baku and Belem witnessed extensive discussions and debates on these. While the space and scope for the debates have significantly widened, climate-related trade restrictions don’t figure among priority themes of COP31.

Trade is one of the most divisive issues in the current world order. Trade-related comparative advantages in production of critical resources, technology, clean products, and digital services are key assets for national economic securities and global geoeconomic influence. It is inconceivable, therefore, that trade and climate preservation will move hand in hand. Using trade for preserving climate is a key geoeconomic tool that most countries will refuse to let go.

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Admitting climate-related trade restrictions as a stand-alone agenda item at the current and future COPs is impossible, given the sharp differences between countries on the subject. Indeed, including trade upfront in the COP agenda can completely derail the rest of the climate conversation. It will widen the chasm among countries and deepen the global trust deficit. Movements on climate finance and adaptation might be the casualties. However challenging and frustrating it might be, trade-related restrictions must be addressed at forums specifically dedicated for trade.

It is not that the BCAs and similar climate policies that are trade-restrictive cannot be discussed more objectively. They are best discussed among smaller groups of countries for working out potential solutions. The countries must be those that trust each other.

The intensely geopolitical character of global trade makes it difficult to be discussed in an atmosphere of trust and faith. Even then, there are countries that are actively discussing global trade through bilateral, regional, and plurilateral frameworks. These include global economies with starkly divergent views on climate-related trade curbs, such as the EU and India.

The EU and India are discussing climate through various consultative mechanisms and dialogue processes. While India is not exempted from the CBAM through its free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU, the introduction of CBAM has accelerated efforts of Indian businesses towards CBAM compliance, while hastening the growth of domestic carbon credit markets. Can the EU-India example be taken to a wider group of like-minded countries that trust each other for wider implementation?

It is inconceivable that various BCA measures will not crop up in the foreseeable future. They will keep coming up and be justified on sustainable, health, and environmental grounds. This is a trend that is beyond the capacity of the COP to control. What the COP can do though is enable consultative tracks for more conversations. These conversations can offer inputs for more countries discussing the matter between themselves in smaller groups and within FTAs or regional trade agreements. The core objective of the latter should be to ensure that BCAs don’t perpetuate existing hierarchies in global trade by enhancing competitive disadvantages for several economies exporting to the Global North. Capacity-building efforts, including developing emission data repositories, reporting standards, and domestic carbon pricing instruments in exporting economies, can help in dispelling the notion that BCAs are meant more for safeguarding domestic competitiveness of the Global North.

In a world where multilateral forums and their extant rule-making structures are being repeatedly found ineffective, it is important to be innovative. Countries—whether middle powers or otherwise—agreeing on most issues and trusting each other can set the ball rolling in this regard. The COP should be left free to manage other business.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.