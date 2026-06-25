When the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deferred implementation of its revised framework governing credit facilities to capital market intermediaries from April 1 to July 1, it signalled that an important policy conversation was still underway. The amendments were introduced with a legitimate objective of ensuring that banks do not assume excessive risks while financing activities linked to capital markets. Few would disagree with that goal. The more interesting question is whether the framework, in its current form, adequately distinguishes between speculative trading and liquidity provision.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s formal market-making framework is largely restricted to small and medium enterprise segments that are illiquid, newly launched, or require liquidity support, rather than established liquid derivatives market. Proprietary trading is straightforward — a firm trades with its own capital and assumes risk for its own account. From a regulatory perspective, it may therefore appear reasonable to subject such activity to tighter financing conditions than client-related business.

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The difficulty is that proprietary trading is not a single activity. Within this broad category of proprietary traders are participants pursuing very different objectives. Some take directional positions in the expectation that prices will rise or fall. Others spend their day continuously quoting prices, absorbing buying and selling interest, hedging exposures, and facilitating transactions. They deploy their own capital, but their role extends beyond expressing a market view.

More importantly, they contribute to market liquidity. The distinction may sound technical, but its effects are visible every day. The ability to buy or sell securities quickly, execute large orders efficiently, and transact at narrow spreads depends on the presence of participants willing to continuously provide liquidity. This is not a marginal activity. Industry estimates indicate that proprietary participants account for roughly 30% of cash market volumes, 32% of futures volumes, and nearly 50% of options premium turnover. These figures do not suggest that every proprietary trader is a liquidity provider. They do, however, highlight the extent to which market activity relies on proprietary traders operating on their own account.

The RBI’s revised framework appears to recognise this distinction in part. It retains facilitative treatment for market-making activities. That reflects an understanding that market makers perform a useful function and should not be viewed in the same manner as speculative traders. Yet this is where an important gap emerges.

In several segments of India’s financial markets, particularly exchange-traded derivatives, the liquidity providers are often firms that do not carry a formal market-maker designation. They maintain two-way quotes, hedge positions, and facilitate trading in a manner that is economically similar to market making. However, because they lack formal recognition, they continue to be treated as ordinary proprietary traders.

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The result is a classification problem as two entities may perform substantially similar functions. Both may provide liquidity. Both may contribute to price discovery. Both may operate within the same clearing and risk-management framework. Yet, one receives recognition because it falls within an established regulatory category, while the other does not because the category itself has not evolved alongside market practice.

This matters because Indian capital markets operate within a multi-layered risk-management framework built around real-time margining, daily mark-to-market settlement, and clearing corporation safeguards. Trading activity is subject to real-time margining, daily mark-to-market settlement, collateral requirements, and oversight by exchanges and clearing corporations. These safeguards are designed precisely to contain risk before it spreads through the system.

The policy challenge, therefore, is not whether prudential safeguards should exist. It is whether those safeguards can be calibrated more precisely. A framework that treats all proprietary activity identically may be simple to administer, but simplicity is not always accuracy. Regulation is generally at its most effective when it reflects economic reality rather than broad labels.

The solution is not to dilute the RBI’s objective, but to refine the classification. As markets evolve, regulators periodically create new categories to address new forms of activity. The emergence of liquidity providers presents such an opportunity. Participants that can demonstrate continuous liquidity provision, maintain hedged books, and satisfy objective operational criteria should be capable of being identified separately from entities engaged primarily in directional trading.

Such an approach would strengthen rather than weaken the prudential framework. It would enable regulation to focus more directly on the risks it seeks to address while preserving the market function that liquidity providers perform. The July 1 implementation date offers policymakers an opportunity to consider that distinction carefully. The issue is not whether speculative activity should face tighter oversight. It should. The question is whether all proprietary activity should be viewed through the same lens. The answer may determine whether the framework captures the realities of today’s markets or remains tied to classifications that belong to an earlier era.