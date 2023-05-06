A green signal for jobs

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation have stoked anxiety about jobs across sectors. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2023 report has clearly spelled out AI’s potential—creative and destructive—impact on jobs.

But, what comes as a salve is that economies reorienting themselves towards being more climate-friendly opens up many opportunities for job creation. The majority of employers/organisations surveyed for the WEF report believe green transition will have a positive impact on jobs between 2022 and 2027.

The big challenge, as data for India from another study shows, is bridging the gap in terms of skilled job-seekers for green sectors.