A cleaner power sector

Globally, power generation was at its “cleanest” in 2022, as the latest edition of the Global Electricity Review from EMBER, a leading think-tank on decarbonisation of the electricity sector.

The carbon intensity of the power generation fell to 436 g CO2/kWh, primarily on the back of the growth in solar and wind power generation—these two sources now account for 12% of all electricity across the globe.

The growth in wind and solar generation last year was adequate to meet 80% of the increase in electricity demand.