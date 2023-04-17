scorecardresearch
A cleaner power sector

Globally, power generation was at its “cleanest” in 2022, as the latest edition of the Global Electricity Review from EMBER, a leading think-tank on decarbonisation of the electricity sector.

Written by Saikat Neogi
The carbon intensity of the power generation fell to 436 g CO2/kWh, primarily on the back of the growth in solar and wind power generation. (IE)

The carbon intensity of the power generation fell to 436 g CO2/kWh, primarily on the back of the growth in solar and wind power generation—these two sources now account for 12% of all electricity across the globe.

The growth in wind and solar generation last year was adequate to meet 80% of the increase in electricity demand.

