On October 28, Jio Platforms was listed on the stock exchanges. Its Rs 30,213-crore offering comprised entirely newly issued shares, ensuring that all proceeds went to the company, with none accruing to selling shareholders. Foreign investors showed strong interest. Singapore’s GIC, Norway’s Norges Bank, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and the Qatar Investment Authority participated in the Rs 8,110-crore anchor book. In the public issue, foreign institutions bid for approximately 124 crore shares, representing more than six times the total number of shares offered to the public.

These are the same investors who have been net sellers of listed Indian equities throughout the year. Foreign capital has not left India; it has simply shifted to different channels. The figures also indicate which channels it favours and what India must do to sustain these inflows.

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Let us begin by examining the scale of the shift. In 2025, foreign portfolio investors invested Rs 73,910 crore in new issues, while mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) raised Rs 1.76 lakh crore. Foreign investment therefore accounted for approximately 42% of the total funds raised through IPOs. In 2026, through September, foreign investors invested Rs 55,524 crore, compared with approximately Rs 1.12 lakh crore raised. This represents nearly half of the total. Although the IPO market is smaller this year, the foreign investors’ share is larger. Jio’s issue in October had lifted that share further.

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Their investment choices are revealing: foreign investors are showing strong interest in India’s emerging economy. The Prime Directory 2026 notes that more than one-third of the traded value in India’s listed internet companies now comes from new issues. Since 2025, Goldman Sachs alone has invested approximately Rs 632 crore in the anchor books of nine new-age IPOs, including Groww, Lenskart, Meesho, PhysicsWallah, and Urban Company. GIC invested approximately Rs 409 crore in four of these offerings. Moreover, these investors did not simply sell their shares on listing day. In the September quarter, foreign investors nearly doubled their stake in Meesho and increased their holding in Groww by four percentage points.

The second lesson concerns where the funds went. In 2025-26, offers for sale by existing shareholders accounted for 57% of the Rs 1.9 lakh crore raised through public issues, while only 43% represented fresh capital for companies. Foreign investment responds to this composition. During the first eight months of 2026, approximately half of the IPO proceeds went to selling shareholders, while foreign investment in new issues amounted to roughly three-fifths of total IPO proceeds. In September, three-quarters of IPO proceeds went to sellers. Foreign investment in new issues that month fell to approximately one-quarter of IPO proceeds. In October, Jio’s entirely fresh issue brought renewed momentum.

Individual offerings convey a similar message. Out of its Rs 5,421-crore IPO, Meesho raised Rs 4,250 crore as a fresh issue of capital, accounting for about 78.40% of the total issue. Its shares have doubled since listing, while foreign investors have continued to increase their holdings. PhysicsWallah raised 89% of its Rs 3,480-crore offering as fresh capital and listed at a premium of approximately one-third. Fractal Analytics entered the market in

February as India’s first publicly listed artificial intelligence (AI) company. However, 64% of its Rs 2,834-crore offering represented an exit for existing shareholders. Institutional investors subscribed to only about four times their allotted quota, and the shares listed flat. The theme was among the world’s most prominent; the offering structure was the concern.

Even newly raised capital does not always support growth. Of the capital raised through IPOs in 2025, approximately 26% was allocated to capital expenditure and 29% to debt repayment, according to the Prime Directory. Only 17% was directed towards new plants and projects, while 1.5% was allocated to research and development. Foreign investors seeking growth opportunities may find that relatively little funding is being directed towards growth.

Such investors seek growth in modern industries such as AI and space. Major US technology companies have announced plans to invest more than $68 billion in AI infrastructure in India over the next five years. India’s data centre market is forecast to exceed $100 billion by the end of the decade. The IndiaAI Mission has expanded national computing capacity to more than 38,000 graphics processors and selected over 20 startups to develop Indian foundation models. In the space sector, Skyroot Aerospace became India’s first space-tech unicorn in May, with a $1.1-billion valuation. GIC and funds managed by BlackRock participated in that funding round. Global investors are already backing these companies, albeit through private markets. Indian public markets should now have the opportunity to participate.

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This calls for bringing such companies to market through offerings led by fresh capital. The pipeline is substantial. As of late September, 237 companies were planning IPOs valued at approximately Rs 4.48 lakh crore. The regulator has already provided these firms with a useful pathway. The confidential pre-filing mechanism, introduced in November 2022, allows a company to keep sensitive strategic and technological details out of the public domain until it decides to launch its offering. Twenty companies used this mechanism in 2025, and 24 did so in the first five months of 2026 alone. Deep-technology firms operating in space, AI, chip design, data centres, and the power infrastructure that supports them are natural candidates for this pathway.

The prize is an Indian asset class built on India’s future rather than its past. Today, a global fund seeking exposure to AI in Asia looks to Korea and Taiwan. India can provide that exposure domestically through listed companies that deploy capital to build. Foreign investors have demonstrated, issue after issue, that they are willing to invest in fresh capital and a compelling growth story. Every Jio and Meesho brings them in through the front door.

The guest has not departed, but has simply entered through another door. The priority now is to provide him with additional places to invest. These opportunities should be found in India’s emerging economy, including space, data centres, chip design, AI, and the energy infrastructure that supports them. Fresh capital, rather than exits, must provide the funding. Fair pricing and consistent regulations will encourage him to stay.

The writer is Partner, MCQube.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.