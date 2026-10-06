By MC Singhi

This week’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting is expected to raise policy rates by a minimum of 25 basis points as inflation based on consumer prices has crossed the threshold level of 4% that the Reserve Bank is mandated to maintain. Further, sustained GDP growth, a geopolitical situation causing upward pressure on prices of fuel and inputs, and rate increase by central banks in the US and Japan have also been pointing towards an increase in domestic policy rates to maintain price stability. I, however, hold a contrarian view and suggest continuing with a pause on policy rates for the following reasons.

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First, consider consumer price inflation (CPI), the inflation anchor based on the expenditure pattern observed by the National Consumer Expenditure Survey, 2023. The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) estimates of private consumption have consistently been around 50% of the total private consumption expenditure. As the Rangarajan Committee has said, these two estimates of consumption (NSS and National Accounts Statistics or NAS) do not match in any country; India is no exception. What is alarming is that the difference between the NSS and the NAS consumption is widening over time and at the aggregate level, the former has always been more than the latter. In 2022-23, NSSO consumption declined to 50% of NAS consumption with inter-group variations as usual. In terms of the overall national income, CPI covers close to a quarter of the GDP. While it is true that consumer inflation has spillover effects on wage levels, real interest rates, and operating surplus for producers, a single factor should not be final deciding factor.

Second, with the change in the methodology of estimation of national income, we use double deflators where output and inputs are separately deflated by appropriate sectoral/commodity-wise deflators. In the new system, real GDP cannot be inferred simply from nominal GDP and a familiar inflation rate. A common shortcut is to think of real GDP growth as nominal GDP growth minus a familiar measure of inflation, which is now misleading. In the new series, single deflation has been eliminated: Real estimates for agriculture and manufacturing use double deflation, while volume extrapolation is used for the remaining sectors. Under double deflation, real gross value added (GVA) is obtained from separately deflated output and intermediate consumption. The resulting implicit GVA deflator is therefore an outcome of the national-accounts calculation, rather than a CPI or wholesale price index (WPI) measure used to derive real GVA. Yet, the derived deflator which converts nominal growth to growth at constant prices is the effective measure of economy-wide inflation, covering both producers and consumers. The implicit inflation for private final consumption expenditure in terms of NAS has been 3.75% for 2023-24, 3.72% for 2024-25, and 1.18% for 2025-26. Implicit inflation for fixed capital formation has been 1.98% for 2023-24, 2.30% for 2024-25, and 1.54% for 2025-26. The real inflation for the economy as a whole has been significantly lower than the mandated threshold.

Even if we take the sectoral deflators, aggregate deflators indicating implicit inflation for GVA for 2023-24 and 2024-25 have been 3.28% and 2.20% respectively. The sector-wise deflators for inputs, outputs, and GVA for these two years clearly indicate wide variations, but averaged at levels below the RBI threshold. Further, while taking CPI as the anchor, two facts should be considered. First, the CPI weights and basket is derived from the NSSO Consumption Expenditure Survey, according to which the expenditure is just 50% of the PFCE as per the national accounts. Secondly, the WPI as a proxy for producer prices also covers only half of the GDP. Implicit inflation, as given by sectoral deflators derived from the national accounts, is indicated in the accompanying graph.

Third, the Inflation Generalisation Index, a macroeconomic tool currently used by most central banks, for India is below its threshold of 100. The Index, rather than tracking just average price changes of the total basket, measures the proportion of total weight of items that are experiencing price pressures. The Nomura’s proprietary Inflation Generalisation index suggests that inflation is not broad-based, but rather localised. The spike is an isolated supply shock reaction of weather and geopolitical conflicts. Fiscal policy is more appropriate in this situation rather than repo rate increase because its impact is generalised and commodity-neutral.

Fourth, private corporate investment in India is struggling to increase. As a per cent to GDP, it is hovering around 10-11% in the last few years compared to its peak in 2008. Corporates have preferred cash accumulation and short-term financial assets over greenfield investment across sectors. This could be due to expectations of poor returns in future and associated uncertainties, consolidating their oligopolistic production pattern to retain economic rent besides genuine macro factors of lower capacity utilisation and global demand-supply concerns.

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Fifth, the economy is facing a situation of excess liquidity. The RBI has used open market operation and variable rate reverse repo auctions. In this situation, the transmission of policy rates is both uncertain and may get considerably delayed. Hence, it is advisable to watch and pause rather than tale an action whose gains are uncertain. An increase in the repo rate may actually worsen the overall liquidity surplus and idle money stock.

Despite a majority view in favour of tightening monetary policy at this juncture when the GDP growth scenario is promising—notwithstanding the domestic and global demand-supply factors—there is hardly any advantage in rocking the boat. Inflation, both CPI (the anchor for monetary policy) and WPI, are commodity-centric and not generalised. Further, the price shock is commodity-centric and these commodities are hardly sensitive to monetary policy changes. A pause may therefore be a better option to avoid disturbing the growth momentum.

The author is a former civil servant.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.