By Shashank Pandey

On September 17, the director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), in Ludhiana, initiated direct benefit transfers of over Rs 2.9 crore to 2,550 farmers in Punjab and Haryana. The money was payment for carbon stored in their soil. Between 2019 and 2022, these farmers adopted direct-seeded rice, reduced tillage, and residue management under the Aadi programme, a private carbon project run by Grow Indigo, with technical guidance from ICAR, and registered with Verra under its agricultural land management methodology. The first issuance covered about 30,000 acres and produced more than 50,000 credits—individual farmers received between Rs 3,000 and Rs 15,000, depending on the credits verified from their own fields.

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The transfer of funds is significant for the future of the agriculture-based carbon credit market in India. This is one of the first instances where an Indian farmer has been paid, through a traceable public process, for a measured environmental outcome rather than for acreage or inputs. Three features of the transaction deserve attention, because together they describe what a credible farm carbon market requires, and because much of what is being built elsewhere in the country does not yet meet that standard.

The first is that payment was done post-measurement. The practice was adopted in 2019, and the credits were issued in 2026; the funds were released only after independent verification. Farmers waited seven years to receive payment, highlighting one of the biggest barriers to the carbon market: delay. But the delay is a normal incident of the existing domestic carbon market. A carbon credit represents a tonne of Co2 that would otherwise be in the atmosphere, and the market for it depends on the claim being demonstrable. Farmers with similar holdings received different amounts because their fields sequestered different quantities, which is precisely how an outcome-based instrument should behave. Compare the tendency across several state programmes to announce projected credit volumes and rupee values years before any issuance. Uttar Pradesh’s agroforestry scheme has publicised 42 lakh credits and Rs 202 crore, while the registry entries for its six forest circle projects record annual estimates that are a small fraction of that figure; actual disbursement is in the region of Rs 50 lakh. Projection is not a substitute for verification, and a market that confuses the two will discount everything that comes out of it.

The second is that the terms were disclosed. The ministry’s statement recorded the acreage, the number of credits, the per-farmer range, and the revenue-sharing arrangement: farmers could choose an assured upfront payment, funded by the developer before the credits were sold, or 75% of net proceeds after sale. That contract can be evaluated by farmers. Most Indian farm carbon arrangements, state and private, disclose none of it. The rate per credit, share retained by the aggregator and the verifier, treatment of advances on failure, and forum for disputes remain unpublished, and the enrolment instrument itself is rarely available. A cultivator who commits land to a 20-year crediting period on those terms is not a participant in a market. He is a supplier of a commodity, whose price he does not know, to a buyer he cannot identify. Disclosure of the kind seen in Ludhiana should be the minimum condition of any programme that describes itself as farmer-centric.

The third is the division of labour. Aadi is a private project, but its measurement protocols, soil sampling, and remote sensing were developed with ICAR and delivered through agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras; a public official initiated the transfer through the DBT architecture. The state supplied scientific credibility and payment infrastructure; the developer supplied aggregation, capital, and market access. This is a more defensible structure than either of the alternatives now in circulation, like a state forest department acting as project proponent, aggregator, and seller of credits generated on private land, as in Uttar Pradesh. It concentrates every role in one office and leaves the farmer’s legal entitlement to the carbon resting on an unpublished form. A purely private aggregator with no public scientific anchor, as in several grouped projects now listing across the Indo-Gangetic plain, leaves consent and measurement to the developer’s discretion, and recent field reporting from Uttar Pradesh found village heads unaware of projects enrolled in their jurisdictions.

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None of this makes Aadi a complete model. It sits in the voluntary market, outside the offset mechanism of the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme whose start-date rule excludes projects that began before January 2025. It relies on a single standard’s methodology. And soil carbon is among the more contested credit types globally, because reversal is easy and measurement is expensive. The programme will be judged on whether its second monitoring cycle, covering farmers who joined after 2022, holds up under scrutiny.

But it has set a benchmark, which is as much legal as agronomic. Any farm carbon programme in India should now be expected to pay against verified issuance, disclose its terms before enrolment, and separate the functions of scientific measurement, aggregation, and payment. The Model Rules for Felling of Trees in Agricultural Lands, issued in June 2025, already give states a registry framework for trees on farmland; a comparable parcel-level register for soil carbon is the obvious next step, and the Centre’s agriculture carbon framework should require it. The farmers in Ludhiana were paid for something they could prove. That should be the rule, not the exception.

The author is a 1991 Fellow with Mercatus Centre at George Mason University, Washington DC. He is working on the carbon market operation in Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.