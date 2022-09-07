scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

A capital concern

Domestic banks rely more on interest income, indicating greater dependence on the loan book and less on fee income.

Written by Subhajit Dasgupta
Even the non-performing asset ratio of Indian banks is on the higher side as compared to Brics peers barring Russia. (IE)

At a time when the Reserve Bank of India insits domestic banks need to shore up their capital base while preparing for future expansion, Indian banks’ regulatory capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio is 15.3, which is low when compared to banks in peer-nations such as South Africa and Brazil.

Also read: Missing the spirit of the IBC

Even the non-performing asset ratio of Indian banks is on the higher side as compared to Brics peers barring Russia. Domestic banks rely more on interest income, indicating greater dependence on the loan book and less on fee income.

Also Read
More Stories on
banking sector

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.