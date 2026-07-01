In a crisis, a nation reveals itself through unglamorous details: whether a cook can find a gas cylinder, whether a commuter can reach the office on designated fuel, whether a merchant can plan her week without wondering if supplies will vanish overnight. For more than 100 days now, since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on February 28, India has been writing a chapter of its national brand in the most unglamorous place where brands actually form: the absence of visible panic in ordinary life. This is the story of how institutional competence became India’s most credible reputation, and why that matters more than any trade deal or branding campaign ever could.

Brand consistency is what the world believes about you when things go sideways: the resilience you have quietly built, the relationships you have maintained when they cost more than they seemed to return.

When the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed to commercial shipping following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, observers worldwide watched to see whether India would follow the pattern history had established. For most energy-importing nations facing the same shock, that pattern was clear: costs pass to consumers, or rationing begins, or both. India did not stumble.

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A nation that depended heavily on the Strait for crude oil and LPG imports had every reason to panic. It managed instead with institutional clarity that separates real power from performed power. The real story, however, began well before the crisis. A decade of patient, unglamorous institutional work had positioned India to absorb precisely this kind of shock.

Supply Chain Diversification

The crude supplier base had grown from 27 countries in 2006-07 to 41. LPG import terminals had doubled from 11 in 2014 to 22. Strategic reserves had been strengthened and a nationwide network of refineries, pipelines, and fuel outlets expanded. When the Strait closed, sourcing from outside Hormuz rose sharply within days. This was no miracle; suppliers including the United States, Norway, Algeria, Canada, Russia, and Gulf partners were already integrated into India’s supply network. This infrastructure is the network through which a nation actually runs.

Simultaneously, the government deployed direct action with precision. Refineries were directed to maximise LPG yields, including reconfiguring facilities that had never produced LPG before. Domestic gas supplies were prioritised for piped gas, CNG, LPG production, and other essential services, while industrial users absorbed a larger share of the adjustment. These decisions meant panic stopped at the policy level and never reached the retail consumer.

When Brent crude surged from about $70 a barrel to over $120, the government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel and imposed export levies on diesel and aviation turbine fuel to lock in domestic supplies. It is important to recount these facts because facts are what power great brands.

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On March 26, India secured a bilateral exemption allowing India-flagged vessels to transit the Strait, becoming one of only a handful of countries to do so. Operation Urja Suraksha, the Indian Navy’s protective presence in the Gulf of Oman, signalled both capacity and restraint.

Fiscal Isolation of Consumers

The financial architecture of the response reveals how brands are actually built. Oil marketing companies absorbed massive losses while the government continued to shield households from the full impact of soaring global prices. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala cylinder price remained unchanged through the crisis despite import-linked costs rising dramatically. As global cooking-gas prices surged, Indian families paid substantially less than households in several neighbouring countries. This is the cost of absorbing volatility: a state protecting citizens rather than protecting its accounts.

The diplomatic layer added a final dimension. India’s position rested on three principles: support for peace and dialogue, the safety of Indian nationals, and the protection of national interests in energy security and trade. Rather than rely on symbolic displays, New Delhi combined bilateral engagement with Gulf partners and practical diplomacy to keep supplies moving.

More than 375,000 Indian nationals were safely returned from West Asia, including 67,000 within the first week. This is institutional capacity made visible: moving people at scale and speed when the stakes are real, the kind of operational competence that shapes perception among the diaspora carrying a nation’s reputation across the world.

Meanwhile, India’s long-term hedging continued. Ethanol blending, strategic petroleum reserves, and greater reliance on piped natural gas all reduced dependence on imported fuels. These are the quiet investments that rarely attract attention until they are called upon.

For more than 100 days, India’s brand has been tested by one of the most severe energy supply shocks in recent history. The verdict is clear: this is a state that had built resilience in advance, executed with clarity under stress, absorbed the shock and allowed ordinary citizens to carry on with little visible disruption. Cooking-gas cylinders remained available, petrol pumps stayed open, and commuters reached work on schedule.

One also has to hand it to the government that, given India’s unique scale, diverse geography, and formidable logistical challenges, not one part of the country was left without critical fuel supplies. That is not only laudable but also a measure of how far India’s institutional capabilities have come.

To my mind, over the past decade — be it the Covid pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict or the latest crisis in West Asia — Brand India has established the primacy of India’s economic resilience and its ability not merely to withstand shocks but to bounce back with vigour while many other economies have faltered.

This tells you that Brand India has arrived: not just as a brand but as a vibrant nation-economy.

That reputation has been earned through unglamorous institutional work, not campaigns. Few notice it until the moment it saves you. In a world of fractured supply chains and geopolitical fragility, where governments stumble over foreseeable crises, that reputation is currency. And unlike the cosmetic kind, it compounds.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.