Zinc the next big thing in construction world: Ashok Kr Bhaiya

In an exclusive interview with Sanjeev Sinha, Mr Bhaiya talks about the need for moving to more sustainable materials in Indian architecture. Excerpts:

In the construction world, where do you see the need for new age materials in India? What are the factors that are leading to the adoption of new age materials like zinc?

The construction world around us is witnessing unprecedented changes in multiple factors. More thrusts are now being given on Recyclable & Green products. With sustained Research & Development efforts, new age materials are being adapted fast. People are now focusing more on Sustainability aspects, and undoubtedly this is one of the key factors for the surging demand for new age materials. Especially materials like zinc are now being considered as the next big thing. In my opinion, zinc is no more the future, it’s the present.

Zinc as a metal is more durable. It’s not only 100% recyclable, but also long lasting & maintenance-free. Zinc comes with a self-healing property and consumes less energy compared to other metals from mining to production. The benefits of zinc for the society are immense. These factors are definitely playing their roles in adapting zinc so wide and fast.

In which segment do you see the largest need for these facades? What has been the demand till now and where do you see it in the future?

Globally, everyday face of facades is changing. A lot of disruptive innovations are happening to beautify buildings externally as well as internally. Most of our applications are wide. India has ranked third in the world for LEED-certified green buildings (representing nearly 2.8 million gross area square metres of space) in 2021 in the US Green Building Council (USGBC) annual list. New age products like zinc or copper-based panels are going to add a lot of value to India’s growing prowess of green certified buildings. We will be providing rolled titanium zinc for applications in façade cladding, roofing, and other innovative applications.

Recently you have associated with world leader NedZink. How are you building awareness and want to capture the market?

This Strategic Partnership is no less than new beginning of an era where two key players are joining hands together to create a sustainable tomorrow.

For over 130 years, NedZink has been producing the highest quality zinc products for use in both large and small-scale projects around the world. This places NedZink among the world’s top three zinc producers. Aludecor, on the other hand, for the last 20 years has been playing a pivotal role in bringing innovative products in the market with a mission of bringing world class products.

For the India region, Aludecor will be NedZink’s exclusive sales partner. Indian customers will find immense value in this partnership for a variety of reasons as zinc is one of the most recognized sustainable materials and essential for modern life.

We’ll be leveraging NedZink’s advance technology and expertise in producing high quality titanium zinc sheets sustainably produced in their plants to bring new bouquet of advanced products in India.

As far as creating awareness is concerned, zinc will soon be a ready-to-fit-in product for its wide application in multifaceted of construction world today, specially in cladding & roofing. As a Thought Leader, it’s also our primary responsibility to create awareness about the new age materials. We are reaching out to Opinion Makers & Influencers like Façade Consultants, Architects through different avenues. Fabricators are also an integral part of this ecosystem. We are bringing them too in this awareness drive.

What are your plans for the Indian market for 2022-23? How do you think the market will shape up?

The total market size of metal facades in India as on date is approximately Rs 4000 crore and is set to increase to over Rs 5,000 crore in the next two years. Out of this, zinc metal façade products currently contribute less than 1%, which is expected to grow to 5% in the next 2-3 years, thus, becoming a Rs 250-crore market. With NedZink partnership we are targeting Rs 100-crore worth volume of this market in the next 2-3 years. On the other hand, we are targeting Rs 1100-crore revenue by 2025 from addition of new products and export business.

Tell us about the benefits of zinc materials and future trends.

Zinc is one of the most recognized sustainable materials and essential for modern life. Zinc is a highly reliable building material offering a lifespan of between 75 and 100 years, after which it is 100% recyclable. Over 80% of the zinc available for recycling is currently recycled. Zinc’s self-healing properties, which aren’t found in other metals, make it a popular choice for roofing and cladding. Though we have started the ball rolling long ago before the partnership with Nedzink & from my personal point of view, zinc has been well accepted so far.

We’ll see a lot of disruptive applications of zinc in the future building across India with a promise of quality that is coming straightway from the Global leader NedZink. Most of our external facades are going to be more sustainable as well as will be commensurate with the mission Greener Tomorrow.