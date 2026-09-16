While buying an expensive product using your credit card with a no-cost or zero-cost EMI route may sound like better budget management without any extra paperwork or extra interest.

That’s because instead of paying the entire amount upfront, one can divide the purchase amount into chosen easy monthly payments without paying any additional interest.

But does zero-cost EMI really mean you pay exactly the same amount as you would if you paid upfront?

Not necessarily, because while the interest component may be offset through an upfront discount from the respective merchant, credit cardholders may still encounter other costs.

So, before opting for a “zero-cost” EMI, here’s why credit card users should compare the total amount payable under EMI with the final price payable upfront.

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What is zero-cost EMI on credit cards? How does it work?

A zero-cost or no-cost EMI allows credit card users to split a purchase into easy monthly installments without paying effective interest.

Technically, the card issuer still charges interest on the EMI, but the merchant offers an upfront discount equivalent to the interest component, which offsets the interest payable by the consumer.

RBI‘s current credit card directions require issuers to clearly disclose the principal, interest, and upfront discount provided to make an EMI “no cost”, both before conversion and in the card statement.

The major advantage is that consumers can spread the cost of a high-ticket purchase without bearing the full interest burden of a regular EMI, which can help them manage monthly cash flow more efficiently.

However, consumers should not assume that the overall transaction is completely free of cost. Other applicable charges, such as processing fees, GST on applicable interest and fees, foreclosure charges, and late payment charges, can still be applicable, adding to the overall cost.

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Zero-cost EMI: How much do you really pay?

The actual cost of a no-cost EMI should be calculated after considering the total EMI outgo, processing fee, applicable GST and any discount or cashback foregone.

The interest component may be offset by the merchant discount, but this does not automatically mean that every associated charge is waived.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO of Paisabazaar, explains this with an example of a product priced at Rs 50,000:

Particulars Amount Product Price Rs. 50,000 Interest Rate 15.99% p.a. Interest on 6-month EMI Rs. 2,358 Merchant Discount Against Interest -Rs. 2,358 Effective Interest Cost Nil Processing Fee Rs. 199 GST on Interest @ 18% Rs. 424 GST on Processing Fee @ 18% Rs. 36 Additional Cost Rs. 659 Total Cost to Consumer Rs. 50,659

Consumers should particularly check the processing fee and GST, along with other factors such as minimum purchase requirements, eligible products or merchants, EMI tenure, foreclosure/cancellation charges, and late payment charges.

They should also check whether opting for EMI makes them ineligible for a separate instant discount or cashback that would have been available on an upfront payment.

The most important comparison is therefore not simply “EMI vs interest”, but the total amount payable under each payment option.

How should you compare a zero-cost EMI with paying the full amount upfront?

Consumers should compare the net amount payable, rather than simply comparing the monthly EMI with the upfront price.

A no-cost EMI may appear to be a better option because it breaks a large expense into smaller installments, but paying upfront could still be cheaper if the consumer receives a better instant discount or cashback.



To justify this, Agarwal has shared a brief example below.

Particulars Upfront Payment No-cost EMI Product Price Rs. 50,000 Rs. 50,000 Instant Discount -Rs. 2,500 Nil Interest Rate Nil 15.99% p.a. Interest on 6-month EMI Nil Rs. 2,358 Merchant Discount Against Interest — -Rs. 2,358 Processing Fee Nil Rs. 199 GST on Interest @ 18% Nil Rs. 424 GST on Processing Fee @ 18% Nil Rs. 36 Net Cost Rs. 47,500 Rs. 50,659

In this case, paying upfront is better than opting for the no-cost EMI. On the other hand, if the no-cost EMI has no additional charges and the upfront option does not offer a meaningful discount or cashback, the EMI could provide greater flexibility without increasing the effective purchase cost.

A simple calculation consumers can perform at checkout is:

Net Cost Through EMI = Total EMI Payments + Processing Fee + Other Applicable Taxes/Charges − Discounts/Cashback

They can compare this with:

Net Upfront Cost = Upfront Price − Instant Discount

Consumers should compare the total effective cost under all three options rather than assuming that a zero-cost EMI is automatically the cheaper one.

“A zero-cost EMI can be preferable instead of a regular credit card EMI because the interest component is effectively offset by the merchant through a discount. However, if an upfront payment gives a higher instant discount or cashback, paying in full may still be cheaper. A regular credit card EMI generally carries interest along with applicable processing fees and taxes, making it relatively more expensive,” Agarwal recommended.

For example, if a product is priced at Rs. 50,000 and the merchant or credit card issuer is offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,500, the upfront cost would be Rs. 47,500.

On the other hand, if a consumer opts for a no-cost EMI, there may be no upfront discount, and after including the processing fee, GST and other applicable taxes or charges, the total cost could go up to Rs. 50,659. In this case, paying upfront would clearly be more beneficial.

Overall, if the total price of the no-cost EMI is close to the upfront price, it makes sense for consumers who want greater flexibility in managing their cash flow to opt for the no-cost EMI.

When does zero-cost EMI make sense?

A no-cost EMI can be a better option even when consumers have sufficient funds to pay upfront if the effective cost is the same or only marginally higher than paying upfront, as retaining the cash provides financial flexibility.

This can be useful for a large planned purchase where the consumer wants to preserve liquidity for other expenses or maintain an emergency fund.

However, consumers should not opt for EMI simply because it reduces the immediate monthly outgo.

If paying upfront comes with a better discount or cashback, or if the EMI carries processing, foreclosure or other charges that increase the total cost, paying upfront would generally be the better choice.

Similarly, consumers should ensure that the EMI does not occupy a substantial portion of their available credit limit or create repayment pressure over the selected tenure.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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