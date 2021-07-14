ZebPay launches new app offering easy SIP options in Bitcoin and Ether

Bitcoin and Ethereum are revolutionary technologies with tremendous growth potential, and SIP is known as one of the most efficient models of wealth creation helping users to invest in the best possible average buy price.

ZebPay, the crypto asset exchange, today launched ZEBB, a new app offering users simple, easy and convenient Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) options in Bitcoin and Ether. The app will enable users to begin their Bitcoin and Ethereum (Ether) SIP with investments worth as little as Rs 100.

The company claims that with just 3 steps one will be able to begin their SIP investment in Bitcoin and Ether through the app. Not only for seasoned traders and crypto enthusiasts but the app ZEBB also aims at making investing in Bitcoin and Ether easy for everyone by lowering the barrier of entry.

Additionally, one can automate their SIP investing on a regularly recurring schedule such as weekly or monthly, and instantly buy or sell with zero per cent buying fees with ZEBB. One simply needs to sign up, complete the KYC process and start buying Bitcoin or Ether.

ZEBB offers SIP in the oldest and most valued crypto assets, Bitcoin and Ether. Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of more than a trillion dollars. Ether is the second-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of over 43 billion dollars.

Having said so, experts say both Bitcoin and Ether prices see large fluctuations depending on the demand and supply in the market, therefore, rupee cost averaging is the best way to get an average price on these assets. The platform aims to give investors that by offering SIP to grow wealth in the long term.

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Chief Executive Officer, ZebPay, says, “We have always encouraged investors to dollar or rupee cost average. With ZEBB, it will be effortless for investors to do so. Moreover, Bitcoin and Ethereum are revolutionary technologies with tremendous growth potential, and SIP is known as one of the most efficient models of wealth creation helping users to invest in the best possible average buy price.”

He further adds, “If, for instance, an investor had bought Rs 100 Bitcoin every week in the past year, they would have gained around 72 per cent on their total investment of Rs 5200.”