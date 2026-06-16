You check your SIP statement and see that your investments are growing. The fund has delivered healthy returns, your portfolio value is higher than what you invested, and everything seems to be on track. Yet when you look at your overall portfolio return, the number appears surprisingly lower than the fund’s advertised performance.

If your SIP is making money, why is your overall portfolio return lower?

Your SIP isn’t a one-time big investment. It’s a series of regular contributions you make over time. Each instalment buys units at different prices and has been invested for different durations. While your older SIPs have had more time to grow and compound, your newer ones haven’t. Your SIP return (XIRR) measures how efficiently each rupee has worked, giving more weight to older instalments that have had years to compound.

Your portfolio return averages everything together, including brand-new investments that haven’t had time to earn much.

This is completely normal in a growing SIP journey. As time goes by and the markets stay positive, this gap usually starts to shrink naturally. The fresh money you’re adding tends to dilute the overall return for a while. With time, as those newer investments mature, the two numbers gradually come closer together.

Investors often see that their portfolio return is lower than the fund’s return. This happens because SIP returns and portfolio returns measure different things. Your SIP XIRR calculates how well each monthly investment has performed based on how long it has been invested. Portfolio return simply compares your current value to the total money invested, treating all investments as if they were made on the same day.

Scenario 1: Market rises steadily

When markets are rising, every new SIP instalment is invested at a higher NAV than the previous one. This means earlier investments benefit from both lower purchase prices and a longer period of market growth, giving them a bigger contribution to overall returns.

Month Investment NAV Units Total Invested Portfolio Value 1 Rs 5,000 100 50 Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 4 Rs 5,000 105 47.62 Rs 20,000 Rs 20,520 8 Rs 5,000 113 44.25 Rs 40,000 Rs 42,637 12 Rs 5,000 118 42.37 Rs 60,000 Rs 64,783

As seen above, the portfolio shows an 8% return (Rs 64,783 vs Rs 60,000 invested), while the fund CAGR was 18% and XIRR shows 15.3%.

“The gap exists because your month one investment at NAV 100 has had 12 full months to compound and has done well. But your month 12 investment at NAV 118 has been in the market for just one month and has barely moved. Portfolio return only sees total money in (Rs 60,000) versus current value (Rs 64,783). XIRR, on the other hand, calculates how well each individual instalment performed based on how long it was invested, giving a truer picture of your actual return,” said Subhendu Harichandan, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Scenario 2: Market falls, then recovers over 24 months

Consider a scenario where the market falls sharply in the first six months before gradually recovering. The SIP continues through the downturn, allowing the investor to accumulate more units at lower NAVs.

Month Investment NAV Units Total Invested Portfolio Value 1 Rs 5,000 100 50 Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 6 Rs 5,000 75 66.67 Rs 30,000 Rs 26,340 12 Rs 5,000 90 55.56 Rs 60,000 Rs 64,517 24 Rs 5,000 120 41.67 Rs 1,20,000 Rs 1,52,905

“As seen above, the portfolio shows a 27.4% return (Rs 1,52,905 vs Rs 1,20,000 invested), while the fund CAGR was just 9.5% and XIRR shows 25.6%. At month 6, the portfolio was in the red, Rs 26,340 against Rs 30,000 invested. But those dip months were the most valuable. Your month 6 investment at NAV 75 saw the NAV climb to 120 by month 24, a 60% gain on that installment alone,” said Subhendu Harichandan.

XIRR captures this by calculating the annualised return on every instalment individually, accounting for how long each was invested. Portfolio return only sees total money in (Rs 1,20,000) versus current value (Rs 1,52,905).

Scenario 2: Full Table

Month NAV SIP Amount (Rs) Units Bought Cumulative Units Total Invested (Rs) Portfolio Value (Rs) 1 100.0 5,000 50.00 50.00 5,000 5,000 2 95.0 5,000 52.63 102.63 10,000 9,750 3 88.0 5,000 56.82 159.45 15,000 14,032 4 82.0 5,000 60.98 220.43 20,000 18,075 5 78.0 5,000 64.10 284.53 25,000 22,193 6 75.0 5,000 66.67 351.19 30,000 26,340 7 76.0 5,000 65.79 416.98 35,000 31,691 8 78.0 5,000 64.10 481.09 40,000 37,525 9 80.0 5,000 62.50 543.59 45,000 43,487 10 83.0 5,000 60.24 603.83 50,000 50,118 11 87.0 5,000 57.47 661.30 55,000 57,533 12 90.0 5,000 55.56 716.85 60,000 64,517 13 93.0 5,000 53.76 770.62 65,000 71,667 14 96.0 5,000 52.08 822.70 70,000 78,979 15 99.0 5,000 50.51 873.21 75,000 86,447 16 102.0 5,000 49.02 922.23 80,000 94,067 17 105.0 5,000 47.62 969.84 85,000 1,01,834 18 108.0 5,000 46.30 1,016.14 90,000 1,09,743 19 111.0 5,000 45.05 1,061.19 95,000 1,17,792 20 114.0 5,000 43.86 1,105.05 1,00,000 1,25,975 21 116.0 5,000 43.10 1,148.15 1,05,000 1,33,185 22 118.0 5,000 42.37 1,190.52 1,10,000 1,40,482 23 119.0 5,000 42.02 1,232.54 1,15,000 1,46,672 24 120.0 5,000 41.67 1,274.21 1,20,000 1,52,905

Absolute return is 27.4% return (Rs 1,52,905 vs Rs 1,20,000 invested), while the fund CAGR was just 9.5%, and XIRR shows 25%.

Why does a SIP show a positive XIRR while the overall portfolio return appears much lower?

Investors often expect XIRR and portfolio return to be similar, but they are calculated differently. Portfolio return compares the total amount invested with the current portfolio value and ignores when the investments were made.

XIRR incorporates the timing of each SIP instalment and shows the return on an annualized basis. This distinction becomes important because not all SIP contributions remain invested for the same length of time.

“In Scenario 1 seen above, the SIPs made in the first few months were invested for almost the entire 12-month period, while the later SIPs were invested for only a few months. XIRR reflects these differences in holding periods. Portfolio return does not and looks only at the total invested amount and the current portfolio value. As a result, the same SIP can show an XIRR of 15.3% and a portfolio return of 8%,” commented Subhendu Harichandan.

How does the timing of cash flows affect portfolio return calculations?

Portfolio returns aren’t as simple as looking at the final value versus the total amount invested, because money enters and sometimes exits at different times. This is where the timing of cash flows becomes crucial.

Two common methods are used: Absolute return (simple percentage change) and XIRR (Extended Internal Rate of Return). XIRR is the standard for SIPs because it gives a time-weighted annualised return, adjusting for when each instalment was invested.

Early instalments bought at lower prices have compounded significantly; recent ones at higher prices have barely moved. If you’ve ramped up investment amounts recently, those larger but less matured flows can drag the portfolio average down even when the underlying fund is doing well.

How do market corrections affect SIP returns versus overall portfolio returns?

Gurmeet Singh Chawla – Managing Director – Master Portfolio Services Ltd says, a correction hurts your portfolio value immediately, but it silently benefits your SIP. When markets fall, the same monthly amount buys more units at cheaper prices (rupee cost averaging).

Your portfolio return dips because the existing corpus loses value. But your SIP return can actually improve over time, as cheaply accumulated units produce outsized gains on recovery. The correction was a buying opportunity in disguise.

Why can recent investments drag down portfolio performance even when older SIP instalments are generating gains?

This is one of the most common sources of confusion for SIP investors. Your older instalments may be showing solid gains, but the overall portfolio return looks disappointing. The reason is simple: recent investments haven’t had enough time to grow.

“When you invest fresh money near market highs, those units start with a higher cost price. Until the market rises above that level, these new investments sit at breakeven or even small losses, pulling down the average return of the entire portfolio. Older SIPs, on the other hand, have benefited from years of compounding and multiple market cycles. The portfolio return is essentially a weighted average. It’s honest about the fact that not all your money has worked equally hard yet,” said Gurmeet Singh Chawla.

This effect is temporary. As markets recover and time passes, those recent investments catch up. The drag reduces naturally. Many seasoned investors actually view this as a positive; it shows your SIP is running systematically and you’re not trying to time the market. Don’t lose heart seeing the blended number. Celebrate that your older money is growing well, keep the new SIPs going, and trust the process. Consistency almost always wins over short-term optics in the long run.

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What should investors do if their SIP XIRR is healthy but portfolio returns remain modest?

A healthy XIRR means your investment process is working, so the modest portfolio return isn’t a warning sign; it’s a timing story. The best move is often the hardest one: do nothing dramatic. Stay invested, keep the SIP running, and let time do the heavy lifting.

Newer instalments that look like a drag today will start contributing meaningfully in a few years.

“If you want to be proactive, a step-up SIP increasing monthly amounts by 10–15% annually keeps compounding without disruption. The XIRR tells you the fund is doing its job. The portfolio return will catch up,” recommended Gurmeet Singh Chawla.

Which categories of mutual funds typically show the widest gap between SIP and portfolio returns?

You’ll notice the widest gap between SIP returns and overall portfolio returns in more volatile fund categories, where market swings have a bigger impact on timing. Small-cap funds are usually the biggest culprits, volatile by nature; early instalments bought during lows can deliver spectacular returns while recent ones near peaks sit flat, making the blended number look confusing.

Mid-caps behave similarly. Sectoral and thematic funds (pharma, IT, defence, infrastructure) often show the widest gaps of all, since they run in sharp, unpredictable cycles. Large-cap and flexi-cap funds tend to stay closer together, simply because they’re more stable. The rule of thumb: the more volatile the category, the wider the potential gap.

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If an investor sees a large gap between SIP return and portfolio return, what is the first thing they should check?

When you notice a large gap between your SIP returns and overall portfolio return, the very first thing you should check is when your recent SIP installments were made and at what market levels they entered.

“Most of the time, this difference comes from fresh money invested in the last 6 to 18 months that hasn’t had enough time to grow meaningfully. Those newer contributions can sit at lower or even flat returns for a while, naturally dragging the blended portfolio figure down even as your older instalments continue performing well. Also, look at the broader market conditions during your recent investments,” stated Gurmeet Singh Chawla.

Understanding this timing effect usually brings a lot of relief because it shows you’re simply following the disciplined path of investing regularly through different market cycles. It’s actually one of the core strengths of SIPs. Only if the gap continues even after a couple of years would it make sense to review your fund choices or allocation more deeply. Keep going with confidence.

Should investors focus on XIRR, absolute return, or CAGR when evaluating SIP performance?

For SIP investors, XIRR is the most accurate way to measure their return. When you invest through SIPs, every instalment enters the market at a different time and price.

Some contributions may have been invested two years ago, while others may be only a few months old. XIRR takes all of that into account and gives you a clearer picture of how your investments are actually performing, says Subhendu Harichandan.

Absolute and CAGR returns measure point-to-point return. Absolute return is useful for understanding how much wealth has been created in rupee terms, but it does not capture the effect of staggered investments. CAGR works well for lump-sum investments with a single start date and end date, making it less relevant for SIPs.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

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