l I have a credit card outstanding bill of Rs 3 lakh. Is it better to take a personal loan to pay the outstanding due or convert it into an EMI for six months?—Anshul Gupta

Avail of a personal loan and pay off the credit card outstanding immediately. The personal loan will be at less than half the cost of rotating the credit on your credit card.

l Is there any fixed tenure for education loans and can it be increased in case I have any fund crunch?—Vishal Kumar

Usually, the education loan tenure is not increased after sanction. However, an application can be submitted to the bank explaining the situation and providing proof of the same. The discretion lies with the bank.

l I am planning to repay some amount of my home as my bank has increased the interest rate on home loan after Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points? Should I increase the monthly instalment amount or pay a lumpsum?—Nishant Yadav

If you have the funds readily available, then a lumpsum payment now will reduce your interest payment on the home loan as compared to the same amount paid in higher EMI in the future.

l How can I take a loan against a property which is jointly owned with my mother?—Aman Jaiswal

The loan will be sanctioned as a joint loan, and the credit will be given to a joint account.

l I had taken a gold loan two years ago when interest rates had fallen. Will the interest on gold loans be fixed for the entire tenure?—Neeraj Acharya

If the gold loan was on a floating rate, then the interest rate will increase as the repo rate was revised upwards last week. However, if your loan was on a fixed rate of interest, then it will not change for the duration of the loan.

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l I had paid my car loan a year ago but it is still reflected on my credit bureau report. How can I get the changes corrected?—Abhay Goel

Please write to the loan servicing bank/financial institution attaching your CIBIL report. The same should be rectified within 30-45 days. If not, the issue can be taken up with the complaints section of the bank/ institution.

The writer is founder, AZUKE Personal Finance Advisory (www.azukefinance.com). Send your queries to fepersonalfinance@expressindia.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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