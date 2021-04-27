YOUR QUERIES: LOANS- Taken gold loan? You have to give more collateral as prices have fallen

For loan approval, the lending institution looks at the repaying capacity to arrive at a decision.

By Chaitali Dutta

I had taken a gold loan a year ago and now the bank says I have to give more gold for the loan as gold prices are falling. What should I do?

—S R Mutthu

The loan amount depends on the value of the collateral you provide to the bank. It is true that the collateral value has dipped in the last year. It is suggested to either provide more collateral by way of gold to the bank or repay a part of the loan from money from other sources. If neither of the steps is taken, the bank may classify your loan as an NPA which will negatively affect your credit score.

My housing loan was approved six months ago but due to the lockdown, I did not take the disbursement. Now the bank wants me to give the latest salary slip for the disbursement. I have left my job and am helping my father in his business. What should I do?

—Ajit Kumar

For loan approval, the lending institution looks at the repaying capacity to arrive at a decision. If you do not have a job now, one of the critical conditions of the loan approval has changed. The bank is therefore asking for the salary slip. Defer the disbursal till you have a job.

I own a residential property with my wife and my mother as co-owners. My mother has passed away intestate. I am the only child of my parents. What papers do I have to submit to the society to get my mother’s name deleted from society records and share certificate?

—Rajeev B

Here, your father and you have equal rights to her assets. If your father is alive, he has to relinquish his rights in your favour. When you submit it along with the death certificate of your mother, to the CHS, you will become owner of 66.66% of the property. If your father is no more, then both death certificates need to be furnished to the society for transmission of ownership.

I had taken home loan in May 2015. Can I avail PMAY subsidy on extra construction by home loan top-up?

—Mukund

The PMAY is applicable to only those who do not own a pucca house or property in India. Since you already have the home loan running, it is implied that you own that property. Hence you will not be eligible for PMAY on top-up loan.

