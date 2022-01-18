YOUR QUERIES: LOANS : Registration of gift deed needed only for immovable property

The registration of the gift deed in this case is not mandatory. Only gift deeds that contain immovable property as a gift to kin or third party needs to be registered.

By Chaitali Dutta

Is registration of gift deed mandatory when my brother transfers the shares which are in demat form to me. If yes, does it depend on the value?

—T V Mahadevan

The registration of the gift deed in this case is not mandatory. Only gift deeds that contain immovable property as a gift to kin or third party needs to be registered.

I had taken a car loan last year. Now, I want to repay the money. Will I have to pay any penalty?

—Amit Deshpande

Take a look at the details in the loan agreement letter. If you are already in year two, then the penalty will probably not be applicable in your case.

I have dematted NHAI tax free bonds series as they are maturing this month. What is the procedure for getting the maturity amount credited to my bank account?

—B S Prabhakar

The good thing about securities in the demat account is that you do not have to worry about maturity or dividend/ coupon payments. The amounts will be directly credited to your linked account.

I have a home loan with LIC housing finance and have applied for PMAY scheme and I see that it is in the third stage (claim uploaded on Central nodal portal). Now I would like to transfer my home loan to Bajaj Housing Finance. Will I have to forfeit this benefit of PMAY after the balance transfer. In case I forfeit the benefit, can I reapply through Bajaj Finance?

—Naveen Kumar

You will have to forfeit the unutilised portion of the subsidy at LIC Housing Finance. Moreover, PMAY subsidy can be applied for and utilised only once.

I had taken a home loan 15 years ago and have cleared the loan. However, my registry papers are still with the bank. Can I take a top-up loan?

—Abhijit Bhaskar

Take immediate delivery of the sale agreement and original papers from the financial institution once the home loan is paid off completely. Hope you have collected the No Dues certificate from the bank after loan closure. Yes, you may take a top-up loan on the same property for renovation purposes.

