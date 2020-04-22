Your Queries: Loans; Interest will be charged on moratorium period

Back of the envelope calculations show the additional interest quantum will be 2-2.5% of your EMI amount for these two months.

By Chaitali Dutta

I want to opt for two-month moratorium for my home loan. Can I pay the two month’s EMIs together after two months without paying any interest on the period of moratorium?

—VK Singhal

If you are facing cash flow issues, yes, it is possible to pay the two EMIs after the moratorium period, but interest will be charged for the unpaid period. If you do not clear the additional interest amount, it will go on accruing interest over it, till you pay it off. It is better to pay the additional interest amount as well, after the moratorium. Back of the envelope calculations show the additional interest quantum will be 2-2.5% of your EMI amount for these two months.

Do I have to tell the bank I want to pay EMI and don’t want moratorium?

—Agrim Saksena

All the banks have announced their individual process for availing moratorium. Check your bank’s website/ call their customer support, for updated information.

My housing loan application was rejected a year ago as I had shifted my home and did not have any address proof. Can I apply for the loan now?

—Alok Kumar Ranjan

If you have a valid address proof now and satisfy the other criteria of home loan eligibility, you application will definitely be considered.

Since I can’ go out to drop my cheque for my credit card bill, can I ask the bank to collect it from my house?

—Pavan Dave

The bank will not be in a position to collect your cheque. Call the helpline number and ask for credit card payment account details. Make a payment online.

I have Rs 7 lakh outstanding on my home loan which I have to pay in 24 months. I want to prepay. How can I do that without going to the branch?

—Prashant Kumar

Closing a home loan account involves outstanding loan repayment, signing some forms, request for return of original documents, collecting no-dues certificate as well as the final interest payment certificate. Such paperwork will be possible only after the lockdown. However, you can pay off the bulk of the outstanding amount, Rs 6 lakh or Rs 6.5 lakh now, so that the interest component is reduced considerably. Do this payment online. After the lockdown, you may complete the paperwork and pay the remaining small amount.

