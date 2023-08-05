Your queries: Income Tax; No tax benefits on prepayment of loan

* As I plan to prepay my home loan, will I get any tax benefit?

—Virendra Madan

Prepayment of home loan does not entail any specific benefits whereas benefit on repayment of home loan is provided. However, these benefits differ based on timing of repayment of loan. If repayment is made after acquisition/ construction, the total amount of principal paid in a financial year can be claimed as a deduction from gross total income under Section 80C before calculating net taxable income. Interest payment can be claimed as deduction under Section 24, up to

Rs 2 lakh for self-occupied property provided construction gets completed within five years from end of financial year when property was purchased/ constructed.

* Should I execute a gift deed to transfer some shares to the demat account of my daughter ?

—R S Gupta

Since shares are considered “movable property”, it is not mandatory to execute a gift deed. However, in order to create a legal record, it is best to execute one. A simple acknowledgement may also serve the purpose. Further, capital instruments are permitted to be transferred to NRI by way of gift subject to satisfac-tion of certain guidelines of RBI in this regard.

* If my profits from the sale of stocks exceed the basic exemption limit of Rs 2.5 lakh will I have to pay both capital gains tax and income tax?

—Miraj Kumar

Tax on capital gains is part of income tax. Any long-term capital gains (LTCG) on transfer of listed shares are taxed at 10%, if such gains are in excess of Rs 1 lakh in a financial year and Securities Transaction Tax (STT) has been duly paid. Short term capital gains (STCG) are taxable at applicable slab rates. The rate is 15% if STCG arises on sale of listed equity on which STT has been paid. A resident individual may adjust the basic exemption limit against LTCG/ STCG, after making adjustments of other income. In order to discharge your tax liability, you will have to file an Income Tax Return form.

* Can tax on LTCG above Rs 1 lakh on sale of equities be exempted against repayment of home loan principal under Section 54F?

—Anshuman

LTCG used to repay the principal amount of home loan may be considered to qualify the criteria set under Section 54F. However, the loan should have been taken within one year before sale of equity stock.

The writer is director, Nangia Andersen India.