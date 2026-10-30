For salaried individuals, the employees’ provident fund (EPF) is one of the most important retirement savings avenues. A part of their salary goes into the fund every month, along with the employer’s contribution. The expectation is that this money will grow steadily and provide financial security after retirement.

But the way EPFO invests this money could see a change.

According to reports, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation is working on guidelines to invest in alternative investment funds, or AIFs. The proposal involves investing up to 3% of its fresh annual accretions in Category I and Category II AIFs. These funds invest in startups, private equity, infrastructure and other businesses.

The proposal is reportedly expected to be placed before the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in November. It is still under consideration and has not received final approval.

If approved, this would open a new investment route for EPFO, which has traditionally kept a large part of its portfolio in government securities and corporate debt. It already invests in equities through exchange-traded funds. The proposed AIF route would give it exposure to private businesses that are not necessarily listed on stock exchanges.

The idea is to diversify investments and explore opportunities that could generate better returns over the long term. But there is a catch. Investments in startups and private businesses carry risks that are quite different from those associated with conventional debt instruments.

For EPF subscribers, the question is whether the possibility of higher returns justifies taking additional risks with their retirement savings.

How much of EPFO’s money could go into AIFs?

The reported proposal involves investing up to 3% of fresh annual accretions in AIFs. This does not mean 3% of EPFO’s entire retirement corpus will be invested in these funds.

Fresh annual accretions broadly refer to the additional money coming into EPFO during a financial year.

EPFO manages a retirement savings corpus of around Rs 30 lakh crore and serves nearly 30 crore members, according to media reports. The proposed allocation would be calculated on fresh inflows rather than this entire corpus.

The existing investment framework allows EPFO to invest up to 5% of fresh accretions in asset-backed and trust-structured investments. The reported 3% AIF allocation is being considered within this broader framework.

The actual amount that could go into AIFs will depend on EPFO’s annual fresh accretions and the final guidelines.

Where will EPFO invest?

AIFs are privately pooled investment funds that collect money from investors and invest in assets beyond conventional stocks, bonds and mutual funds. They are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

EPFO is reportedly considering two categories of AIFs.

Category Investment focus Category I AIFs Startups, venture capital, SMEs and infrastructure Category II AIFs Private equity, private debt and real estate

Category I funds generally invest in early-stage businesses and projects. Venture capital funds that finance startups fall under this category.

Category II funds include private equity funds that invest in unlisted companies. They can also invest in private debt and real estate.

According to reports, EPFO may initially explore investments through institutional platforms such as the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and SIDBI’s Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0.

This means EPFO would potentially invest through professionally managed funds rather than directly selecting individual startups.

Can this help EPFO earn better returns?

This is the main attraction of the proposed move.

Startups and private businesses can grow rapidly. An investment made in a promising company at an early stage could generate substantial returns if the business expands, becomes profitable or gets listed on the stock exchange.

Infrastructure and private equity investments can also offer opportunities over longer periods. For a large retirement fund such as EPFO, which has a long investment horizon, these avenues could help diversify its portfolio.

However, higher returns are not guaranteed. A startup may fail, a private equity investment may take years to generate gains and an infrastructure project may face delays or cost overruns.

The returns also depend on the fund manager’s ability to identify good businesses, enter at the right valuation and exit at the right time.

EPFO will therefore have to be careful about the funds it selects. A strong track record, independent evaluation and regular monitoring will be important.

What happens if these investments lose money?

This is the bigger concern for EPF subscribers.

Unlike government securities, investments in startups and private businesses do not offer assured returns or guaranteed repayment. If a company fails, the fund investing in it could lose part or even all of its money.

There is also the issue of liquidity. AIF investments are generally not as easily traded as listed shares or government bonds. Investors may have to remain invested for several years before they can exit.

Valuation is another concern. Since unlisted businesses do not have a daily market price, their value is assessed periodically. The reported valuation may not always be the amount an investor can actually recover while selling the investment.

For EPFO, this makes fund selection, independent valuation and regular audits particularly important.

Media reports have also indicated that the proposed guidelines may include safeguards such as a minimum corpus requirement for eligible AIFs, limits on exposure to individual funds and restrictions on certain investments. The final framework will determine how these safeguards work.

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Will this mean higher interest rates for EPF subscribers?

This is what most subscribers would want to know. If EPFO earns better returns from AIF investments, will it eventually pay a higher interest rate on provident fund deposits?

The possibility exists, but higher returns from AIFs will not automatically translate into higher EPF interest rates.

The annual EPF interest rate is recommended by the Central Board of Trustees and approved by the government. It depends on EPFO’s overall income, expenditure and financial position.

AIF returns would be only one part of this larger picture. Moreover, investments in private markets can take years to generate returns. Some funds may perform well, while others may deliver losses.

The proposed move could give EPFO access to new growth opportunities. But it also raises an important question about how much risk a retirement fund should take.

For most salaried workers, EPF is not money they can afford to lose. They contribute to it over decades with the expectation of having a dependable retirement corpus.

EPFO’s challenge will be to explore better returns without losing sight of that responsibility.

Disclaimer: The proposed AIF investment framework is still under consideration and has not received final approval. The proposed allocation, investment categories and safeguards are based on media reports and may change once EPFO finalises its guidelines. Any potential returns from AIF investments are not guaranteed and are subject to market and investment risks.

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