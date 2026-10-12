By Amit H L

When changing jobs, most of us start with one number: the salary hike. We compare the cost-to-company (CTC), calculate the new take-home pay and decide whether the move is financially attractive.

But there is another number that deserves equal attention: how much the new job will help us build for retirement. A higher salary does not necessarily mean a better financial deal if the new compensation structure leaves us with lower retirement contributions. Changing jobs should also mean comparing the retirement benefits attached to the two offers.

Retirement corpus

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is the first component to examine. There can be a big difference between an employer contributing 12% of basic salary and one limiting its contribution to the applicable statutory amount, which is `25,000 now.

That difference may appear small every month, but retirement planning is a long-term exercise. The EPF should therefore not simply be viewed as a deduction appearing on the salary slip. The employer’s contribution is part of your compensation and should be considered when comparing two job offers.

The same logic becomes even more important when the corporate National Pension System (NPS) is part of the compensation structure.

Corporate NPS

Consider an employee earning Rs 30 lakh a year whose employer offers corporate NPS, through which they contribute Rs 17,500 every month. Now suppose another company offers Rs 36 lakh but does not offer corporate NPS. On the surface, the second offer looks better because the CTC is more by Rs 6 lakh. But the employee has also lost the ability to direct Rs 2.1 lakh a year towards retirement through corporate NPS.

Taxation makes the comparison even more important. Employer contributions to NPS can qualify for deduction: the limit is up to 14% of basic salary under the new tax regime and 10% under the old tax regime for eligible employers.

This is why corporate NPS should be part of the salary negotiation itself. Don’t just ask, “What is the CTC?” Ask, “How much of this compensation can I direct towards building my retirement wealth, and what tax benefit does the structure provide?”

There is also an important portability benefit. Changing jobs does not mean starting your NPS journey again. Your PRAN and accumulated NPS corpus remain yours. If the new employer offers corporate NPS, your existing NPS account can continue through the new employer.

Ultimately, two offers with different CTCs can create very different retirement outcomes. Before accepting the next offer, compare not just what you will earn today, but what each employer will help you build for tomorrow.

A salary hike tells you how much more you will earn. Your retirement benefits tell you how much more financial freedom you may eventually have.

The writer is founder & CEO, Floatr Wealth

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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